Parents Forum Offers Communications Mini-Workshop

Good communications and effective conflict management are more important now than ever.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents Forum invites parents, caregivers and all who work with families to learn “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear.” This practical workshop develops emotional awareness, especially important our divided country and troubled world. Suzanne Bas-Davis of Cambridge, Mass., participant in a recent workshop, gave this unsolicited comment, “The Parents Forum workshop gave me a feeling of peace.”The Parents Forum short workshop will be offered Saturday, December 14, from 10 to 10:30 am Eastern (US). To be part of this revelatory Parents Forum experience, send email in advance to “info at parentsforum dot org” with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject. Space is limited.Parents Forum is part of the Global Initiative to Support Parents which, with UNICEF, recently launched Caring for the Caregiver intended for parents and all those in caregiving roles to help them maintain their own wellbeing. Also see the GISP blogpost , published October 29, International Day of Care and Support, with Parents Forum’s call to Make Parenting Education Universal. Consider adding your organization’s support for this call.

