Linking sports and climate action at The Great Chepsaita Cross Country

Philip Osano, SEI Africa Centre Director, emphasized the critical connection between sports and air quality, highlighting how environmental factors directly affect athletes’ performance and public health during sporting events. Poor air quality, particularly in areas with significant pollution, impairs respiratory function and physical endurance, potentially impacting both elite and amateur athletes. Promoting clean air initiatives through sporting events not only improves athletes’ well-being but also raises broader public awareness about the importance of environmental health.

“Awareness is the first step. Managing waste effectively and adopting alternative technologies that reduce air pollution are crucial steps toward cleaner air,” said Osano.

Integrating air quality monitoring at events such as cross-country runs serves as a practical demonstration of environmental sustainability and diplomacy. This approach aligns sports with climate action and public health advocacy.

The air quality data collected over the next two months and three years will play a crucial role as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania prepare to host the African Nations Championship in 2025 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.