‘Take a Break’ campaign to roll out across SA

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s ‘Take a Break’ campaign will roll out across the state following a successful trial to support those who are having difficulties controlling their gambling .

As part of the trial, 31 venues displayed posters with a QR code that leads to an online form enabling someone to bar themselves in a couple of minutes by advising Consumer and Business Services (CBS) of the types of gambling they want to be barred from, where, and for how long. This barring will be processed by the CBS the next business day.

Over the four-week period, 19 people requested to be barred through Take a Break.

If Take a Break was in every active gaming room in South Australia, that would equate to 226 barrings in just 4 weeks.

The majority were in the metro area with 6 in regional South Australia.

11 were female and 8 were male, ranging from ages 19 to 79.

Barring lengths varied from 3 months to an indefinite period.

For most of the applicants, this was their first time barring themselves and 20% asked to be referred to a Gambling Help Service.

We are now taking the step of making this campaign available across the state in time for Christmas with the holiday period often seeing an increase in gambling. Factors such as financial stress, family conflict and substance use can trigger people to gamble.

The Take a Break initiative is being administered by CBS in partnership with the Australian Hotels Association South Australia and Clubs SA.

It is targeted primarily at those individuals who may not be ready to talk to someone about their gambling, but who realise they may need help.

South Australia has some of the most effective barring legislation in Australia, allowing both individuals to apply to self-bar and for people with concern for another’s health and wellbeing to apply for a barring order.

The website Gambling Help Online is also available for discreet online help, which has the function to chat with a live counsellor. This support is also available to anyone concerned about someone experiencing gambling harm.

Last week, the government also announced changes to the way Gaming Machine Entitlements (GMEs) can be traded, in an effort to reduce the number of GMEs – and therefore machines – that can be operated in the state.

Previously, GMEs sold by for-profit venues would be cancelled through formal pooled trading rounds conducted by the Liquor and Gambling Commissioner.

However, the government is finalising a new online marketplace where GMEs can be sold and transferred between licence holders at any time.

GMEs will be surrendered with each trade, with the amount depending on the total number of entitlements transferred, reducing the number of machines in SA.

For more information on Take a Break, visit www.cbs.sa.gov.au/takeabreak

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s fantastic that our Take a Break trial has successfully helped people struggling with their gambling.

Far too often people at risk of gambling harm know they need help, but don’t know where to turn or may not be ready to talk about it.

The Take a Break initiative allows people to discreetly apply to have themselves barred from a venue and can serve as a circuit breaker to ongoing gambling harm.

This is particularly valuable at this time of year when we know that rates of gambling increase over the Christmas period with factors such as financial stress, family conflict and substance use potentially triggering people to gamble.

If you are concerned about your own gambling or someone experiencing gambling harm, please reach out for support.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, Chief Executive of the Australian Hotels Association (SA)

AHA SA is excited that the successful Take a Break initiative will now be available to all hotels across our state.

South Australia already leads the nation with its suite of harm minimisation measures and this discreet tool will assist a range of individuals who otherwise may not feel able to seek support.

Gaming Care officers will be out on the road and there to assist venues to implement this new resource.

Attributable to Peter Apostolopoulos, Chief Executive of Clubs SA

Clubs SA and its responsible gambling arm, Club Safe, are strongly committed to supporting initiatives that promote responsible gambling practices and provide meaningful support to those who need it most.

The success of the Take a Break trial highlights the demand for simple and discreet tools that empower individuals at risk of gambling harm to take that crucial first step toward regaining control.

This initiative has been embraced by our clubs, with members appreciating its accessibility and ease of use. Remarkably, many applicants were first-time users of self-barring measures, underscoring the program's reach and impact.

We are proud to partner on this initiative, ensuring that our clubs, as the heart of their communities, remain safe and supportive environments for all, as we look forward to rolling Take a Break out across all clubs in the new year.