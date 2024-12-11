Have your say on South Australia\'s next Youth Action Plan

Release date: 11/12/24

The State Government is inviting young people aged 15 to 25, youth-led organisations and those that support young people to provide feedback on South Australia’s draft Youth Action Plan 2024-2027.

Once finalised, the plan will ensure the South Australian Government better meets the needs of young people, by delivering fairer and more equitable access to opportunities, resources and supports.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) has worked closely with young South Australians help development the plan across three rounds of consultations, where young people’s voices were amplified, and their feedback incorporated.

The plan comprises six key themes identified by young people:

Greater access to mental health support and services

Connection to services and activities available in the young person’s community

Increased access to age appropriate, affordable, and accessible sport and recreation activities or opportunities

More support with post-school pathways, including the teaching of `life skills’ or `how to adult’

Greater access to housing and rental accommodation

Inclusion in decision making.

The draft plan includes a total of 27 key actions across the six key themes, which have been carefully crafted, tested and refined with young people.

The final Youth Action Plan 2024 – 2027 will be launched during SA Youth Week in April 2025. It will function alongside the existing programs that support and empower young people to reach their potential.

Consultation is open until 17 January 2025.

To learn more and provide feedback on the draft Youth Action Plan, visit the DHS website at dhs.sa.gov.au/YAP.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

We want to hear from anyone aged 15 to 25, particularly those with diverse needs, such as those with disability, LGBTIQA+ young people, those from multicultural communities, Aboriginal Peoples and young carers.

This draft plan has been crafted by young people for young people. If you’re 15-25, we want you to bring your experience to the table and have your say. Tell us what matters to you, because your voices are going to help shape our policies.

Already, around 1,000 young people have decided to step up, engage, tell us what they need in the plan and help and make a difference.

We listened to young people when they told us that mental health is a key concern, especially in remote and regional areas. We provided $180,000 in grant funding to 14 South Australian organisations to implement mental wellbeing initiatives for young people and these are now in place and supporting those who need that additional support in their local communities.

Big shout out to the members of my Youth Minister’s advisory Council whose participation was invaluable in ensuring this draft plan truly reflects the voices of young South Australians.