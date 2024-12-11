Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, FDA Approvals, Medication, and Companies by DelveInsight

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Forecast

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ischemic Stroke, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ischemic Stroke market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Acute Ischemic Stroke market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Ischemic Stroke market dynamics.

Some of the key facts of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report:

• The Acute Ischemic Stroke market size was valued ~USD 1,296 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In September 2024, Basking Biosciences has administered the first dose to a participant in the Phase II RAISE clinical trial of its primary candidate, BB-031, targeting patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS). This multicenter, two-part, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and initial efficacy of BB-031, as well as its pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics.

• In 2023, the market size for Acute Ischemic Stroke in the US was the largest among the seven major markets, totaling approximately USD 801 million. This figure is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% by 2034.

• Among EU countries, Germany had the largest market size for Acute Ischemic Stroke, reaching nearly USD 150 million in 2023, whereas Spain reported the smallest market size at approximately USD 34 million for the same year.

• In 2023, the market size for Acute Ischemic Stroke in Japan was estimated to be around USD 122 million.

• The anticipated introduction of new therapies, including Glenzocimab (ACT017), LT3001, and DM199, among others, is expected to impact the total market size of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the coming years.

• According to DelveInsight's assessment, the estimated total number of diagnosed incident cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the seven major markets was approximately 1,640,000 in 2023.

• In 2023, the US reported the highest number of total diagnosed incident cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke, with 754,000 cases, and this number is projected to increase in the future.

• Among European countries, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke, with approximately 265,000 cases in 2023. Conversely, Spain had the lowest incidence, reporting around 60,000 cases.

• In 2023, Japan reported nearly 236,000 total diagnosed incident cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke, representing about 14% of the total cases across the seven major markets.

• In 2023, the incident cases of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) in Japan were classified by type, which included large-artery atherosclerosis, small artery occlusions, cardioembolism, and other or undetermined causes. Among these categories, cardioembolism had the highest incidence, with approximately 77,000 cases reported.

• Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies: Acticor Biotech, Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics, Abbvie, and others

• Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies: Glenzocimab (ACT017), Nerinetide, Invimestrocel (HLCM051), MultiStem, BMS986177, LT-3001, Elezanumab, and others

• According to analysts at DelveInsight, in 2022, approximately 368,471 males and 369,948 females in the US were diagnosed with acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

• The Acute Ischemic Stroke epidemiology based on gender analyzed that men are at higher risk for Acute Ischemic Stroke than women

Acute Ischemic Stroke Overview

Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) occurs when a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain becomes blocked, leading to a reduction in blood flow and oxygen to brain tissues. This can result from a clot that forms within a blood vessel (thrombotic stroke) or one that travels from another part of the body (embolic stroke). Symptoms of AIS can include sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking, loss of balance or coordination, and severe headache. Prompt medical treatment is crucial to restore blood flow and minimize brain damage, and common interventions include clot-dissolving medications and surgical procedures. Early recognition and treatment can significantly improve outcomes for individuals affected by an acute ischemic stroke.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Ischemic Stroke market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Acute Ischemic Stroke

• Prevalent Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Ischemic Stroke

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Ischemic Stroke

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market

The dynamics of the Acute Ischemic Stroke market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies and Key Companies

• Glenzocimab (ACT017): Acticor Biotech

• Nerinetide: NoNO

• Invimestrocel (HLCM051): Athersys/Healios K.K.

• BMS986177: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• LT-3001: Lumosa Therapeutics

• Elezanumab: Abbvie

• MultiStem: Athersys/Healios K.K.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Strengths

• Improved knowledge of stroke pathophysiology, awareness of symptoms, and developments in acute stroke care in the last two decades

• The availability of national registries allows the investigation of trends in patient management and clinical development

• Various organizations are focusing on research and development for novel therapies

• Robust pipeline consisting of candidates with the potential to address the unmet need of AIS patients

Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Barriers

• Development of stem cell therapies and newer thrombolytic agents with a shorter half-life, and rapid onset of action, might be safe and effective for AIS patients giving pharma players wide opportunities

• The high incidence and increasing awareness would lead to higher revenue in future

• No neuroprotective agents have yet been approved to protect brain cells at risk due to acute trauma, allowing pharma giants to explore this area

Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report

• Study Period: 2020-2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies: Acticor Biotech, Athersys/Healios K.K., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lumosa Therapeutics, Abbvie, and others

• Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies: Glenzocimab (ACT017), Nerinetide, Invimestrocel (HLCM051), MultiStem, BMS986177, LT-3001, Elezanumab, and others

• Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Ischemic Stroke current marketed and Acute Ischemic Stroke emerging therapies

• Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Acute Ischemic Stroke market drivers and barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Ischemic Stroke

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Ischemic Stroke

4. Acute Ischemic Stroke Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Ischemic Stroke Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Ischemic Stroke

9. Acute Ischemic Stroke Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Ischemic Stroke Unmet Needs

11. Acute Ischemic Stroke Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market drivers

16. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market barriers

17. Acute Ischemic Stroke Appendix

18. Acute Ischemic Stroke Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

