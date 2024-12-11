Epilepsy Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, and Companies DelveInsight

Epilepsy Treatment Market

Epilepsy Treatment Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 9 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of ~7%.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Epilepsy Treatment Market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next few years, driven by advancements in treatment modalities and increasing awareness of the condition. The pipeline for Epilepsy Therapeutics includes promising candidates that aim to not only treat acute attacks but also prevent recurrence.

Key Takeaways from the Epilepsy Market Report

• Epilepsy Treatment Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 9 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034), with a CAGR of approximately 7%.

• The leading Epilepsy Companies such as Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia), Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, SK Biopharmaceuticals (SK Life Science), Eisai, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Knopp Biosciences, UCB Pharma, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Epilepsy Therapies such as Satralizumab, GWP42003-P, Cannabidiol, Carisbamate, XEN1101, Ganaxalone, and others.

• In the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were nearly 7 million in 2023, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.4% by 2034.

• In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were approximately 3.3 million in 2023, of which nearly 14% of cases were diagnosed in children and 86% in adults; the total cases of epilepsy are expected to increase by 2034.

• In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases in the EU4 and the UK comprised nearly 1.3 million male cases and 1.5 million female cases. These numbers are expected to rise throughout the study period.

• In 2023, among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of cases of epilepsy, i.e., 735 thousand, of which nearly 74% of the cases were focal epileptic seizures, 18% were generalized epileptic seizures, while 8% of the cases were other determined or undetermined epileptic seizures.

• Among the 7MM, in 2023, Japan accounted for the second highest diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, i.e., 890 thousand cases, these cases are expected to change during the study period.

• In Japan, among the other types of epilepsies and associated diseases, the highest cases were found in drug-resistant epilepsy/refractory cases, i.e., 82 thousand followed by photosensitivity and childhood absence epilepsy with equal cases, i.e., 44 thousand, in 2023. These cases are expected to change by 2034.

Epilepsy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy Based on Seizure Type

• Diagnosed Cases of Other Types of Epilepsies and Associated Diseases

Epilepsy Treatment Market

The Epilepsy treatment paradigm of epilepsy or its management strategies involves three main categories, i.e., pharmacotherapy, surgery, and alternative treatment strategies, including neurostimulation, ketogenic diet, and lifestyle changes. Medical professionals decide the treatment line according to the patient’s condition and the severity of the case. Epilepsy treatment involves various drug classes to control seizures, including sodium channel blockers (e.g., phenytoin, lamotrigine), which stabilize neuronal activity by inhibiting abnormal electrical impulses. Calcium channel blockers (e.g., ethosuximide) are effective for absence seizures, while GABAergic agents (e.g., valproate, benzodiazepines) enhance inhibitory neurotransmission to reduce seizure frequency.

Epilepsy Marketed Drugs

• LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film): Aquestive Therapeutics/Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia)

• EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• XCOPRI/ONTOZRY (cenobamate): SK Biopharmaceutical/Angelini Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical

• AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA (everolimus): Novartis

Epilepsy Emerging Drugs

• XEN1101/Azetukalner: Xenon Pharmaceuticals

• Soticlestat (TAK-935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

Epilepsy Market Outlook

The treatment paradigm of epilepsy or its management strategies involves three main categories, i.e., pharmacotherapy, surgery, and alternative treatment strategies, including neurostimulation, ketogenic diet, and lifestyle changes. Medical professionals decide the treatment line according to the patient's condition and the severity of the case.

Scope of the Epilepsy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Epilepsy Companies- Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia), Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, SK Biopharmaceuticals (SK Life Science), Eisai, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Knopp Biosciences, UCB Pharma, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, and others.

• Epilepsy Therapies- Satralizumab, GWP42003-P, Cannabidiol, Carisbamate, XEN1101, Ganaxalone, and others.

• Epilepsy Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Epilepsy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance

4 Methodology of Epilepsy Epidemiology and Market

5 Executive Summary

6 Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Epilepsy Patient Journey

9 Epilepsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

10 Epilepsy Marketed Drugs

11 Epilepsy Emerging Drugs

12 Epilepsy: Market Analysis

13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Epilepsy Unmet Needs

16 Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

20 About DelveInsight

