Efficiency in the warehouse: Handheld devices from DENSO help to reduce the error rate in picking & packing

Easier shipping control with DENSO's handheld devices

The use of modern mobile computers and handheld devices ensures precise and error-free picking and packing processes and facilitates dispatch control.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Picking in the warehouse is an important part of order processing, during which the required items for a customer or production order are provided by the responsible employees and prepared for dispatch. The process is one of the most complex tasks in the warehouse and, according to industry reports, can account for over 50 percent of a distribution center's operating costs. Furthermore, picking is an error-prone process - and often a mistake is only discovered when the customer returns an incorrect delivery or there are discrepancies in the inventory. This not only leads to avoidable additional costs, but can also have a long-term impact on customer satisfaction and a company's reputation. Errors and delays can occur, particularly in the manual management of orders and pick and pack processes. This is where modern technology comes into play to overcome these challenges.As experienced industry experts for handhelds and mobile computers, DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, offers sophisticated technology for use in warehouses and logistics. Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various models of the QR Code can be found at www.denso-wave.eu Paper lists: prone to errors, but still in useThe average error rate in order picking should not be underestimated and is around five percent. The sources of error are manifold: employees select the wrong items, the wrong quantity or the wrong batch, products are forgotten, labels are read incorrectly due to dirt or damage or the goods are sent to the wrong address. Companies that still work with paper lists and manual data entry when checking shipments are particularly affected by high error rates.The use of modern mobile data capture devices from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, such as barcode scanners, RFID scanners, and mobile computers can provide a remedy and reduce error rates. The handheld devices are characterized by their speed and accuracy in data capture as well as their ease of use. In addition, mobile computers and handhelds can be integrated into merchandise management systems via common interfaces such as Wifi or Bluetooth, so that all relevant data can be called up in real-time. Shipping lists can be automatically compared during scanning and employees can react immediately to any necessary changes to the delivery.The BHT-M60, BHT-M70, and BHT-M80 mobile computers and handhelds from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, have proven themselves for use in order picking. All mobile computers are available with the Android 13 operating system and are quick and easy to use. The BHT-M80 is the model with the most powerful scan engine to date. Whether creased, smeared, poorly printed, or even on and behind highly reflective surfaces - the BHT-M80 handheld computer captures even labels that are difficult to read, thus eliminating a crucial source of error during order picking. The BHT-M70 impresses with its flexibility. Depending on their preference, employees can enter data either via the display or the keyboard. Thanks to the ergonomic handle, the terminal can easily be held with one hand and operated with a single thumb, which contributes to work efficiency. Especially during long data entry processes, it is of great value to employees when a handheld terminal fits comfortably in their hands so that they can concentrate fully on their work. Therefore, the handle of the BHT-M60 hand-held scanner is shaped so that it sits ergonomically in the hand. The user can also comfortably position their index finger in the indentation on the back, which in turn can be used to exert counter-pressure when pressing the release button on the front.This is particularly convenient for warehouse staff: Thanks to the angled scan head of all models in the BHT-M series from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, they do not have to adopt an unnatural arm position and can work quickly and without fatigue - and well-rested, attentive employees are still the best safeguard against errors.Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various models of the QR Code can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu

