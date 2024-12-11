Fiasconaro Panettone Heads to New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Sicily to the conquest of the United States: this year, Fiasconaro panettone will be featured in Washington at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Atlantic Council, the influential American think tank that in September honored Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Fiasconaro panettone will also make its way to New York for the Holiday Party of the United Nations Population Fund Agency (UNFPA), the UN agency dedicated to addressing women's needs worldwide.

The United States is now firmly among the 70 countries where Fiasconaro's products are available. The Sicilian confectionery company has achieved a turnover of €34 million, with export sales accounting for nearly 30%. The U.S. is among its key strategic markets, where the brand's journey began in 1998 with its participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, the largest food industry event in the Americas. Today, 25 years later, the U.S. market represents a consolidated reality, accounting for 5% of total foreign sales in 2023.

At the end of 2023, the year of the company’s 70th anniversary, Fiasconaro's “Dolce Presepe” panettone welcomed guests at the White House Christmas Party. The artisanal creation was displayed on a table near the entrance of the presidential residence, under the portrait of a First Lady. On this occasion, Nicola Fiasconaro personally invited the President of the United States to visit Sicily.

"Thanks to Giosetta Capriati, our global ambassador, this year our panettone will also be present in Washington for the grand opening of the Atlantic Council’s new headquarters," confirmed Nicola Fiasconaro.

The relationship between Fiasconaro and New York transcends business and carries a cultural significance. Among the company’s most noteworthy initiatives is a tribute to Arturo Di Modica, the Sicilian sculptor renowned for creating the iconic Charging Bull statue on Wall Street, a symbol of strength and prosperity. In memory of the artist, Fiasconaro crafted a chocolate replica of the statue. This work, unveiled in 2024 at the Italian Pavilion during the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York in the presence of Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, symbolizes the enduring bond between Italy and the United States.

“This project honors a Sicilian genius and a work that embodies resilience and hope,” said Nicola Fiasconaro.

The chocolate sculpture was also showcased at the 80th Columbus Day Parade in New York, displayed outside the headquarters of the Columbus Foundation. Last year, during a ceremony, a marble plaque crafted in Castelbuono—the town in Palermo Province where Fiasconaro was founded—was gifted to Eric Leroy Adams, the Mayor of New York. The initiative was promoted by the “Friends of Arturo Di Modica” Association, with support from local institutions, Antonino La Spina (former ITA New York president), and Fabrizio Di Michele, the Italian Consul General in New York.

Recently, Fiasconaro served as a bridge between Sicily and the U.S. by facilitating the visit of First Lady Jill Biden to Gesso, a small village in Messina. Decades ago, Jill Biden’s great-grandparents emigrated from Gesso in search of a better life overseas.

