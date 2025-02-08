Cabolo launches offline AI for audio-video systems

BARCELONA, SPAGNA, SPAIN, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabolo revealed the latest innovations in the Artificial Intelligence system that automatically records, transcribes, translates, summarizes, subtitles and archives meetings in real time but without resorting to the cloud, to guarantee security and confidentiality. This was launched during the ISE event in Barcelona, the world's most famous gathering for professional Audio and Video and electronic systems integration.

More and more companies, financial and public institutions, not only in Europe, are choosing Cabolo, an Italian company from the Cedat 85 group that has been developing voice recognition and artificial intelligence solutions for over 40 years.

During the 21st edition of ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) - the most important world exhibition of audiovisual technologies and systems integration - at stand 3T660, Cabolo illustrated "the simplicity of integration with all audio-video systems on the market, using encryption systems with AES 256 encryption algorithm and storing data securely, keeping conversations protected from possible violations", explained the company, underlining how Cabolo "adapts to any audio conference system and to the most widespread videoconferencing, even in complex environments, while maintaining a high level of reliability, making the use of advanced voice technologies in the audio-video field accessible and practical in contexts where, from hybrid meeting rooms to large events, the clarity and precision of speech are fundamental".

“We are here at the ISE in Barcelona for the fourth year and we are back with lots of news about Cabolo. An increasingly attractive solution because it is private, given that no data is shared with the cloud. A novelty at a time when artificial intelligence leads us to constantly share data with the outside and therefore to give up privacy,” stated Enrico Giannotti, Managing Director of Cabolo. He explained, “This feature of Cabolo is, in fact, enjoying great success. In addition to this, however, we are presenting all the new features: integrations, in particular, with DANTE Audinate, a world-wide standard audio semi-protocol, increasingly digital and flexible which also opens up many possibilities for system integrators which also gives the possibility of managing video conferences".

Cabolo's development focuses in particular on the quality and reliability of automatic speech transcriptions. The introduction of new AI models, more precise and capable of managing a greater number of languages, guarantees a high level of accuracy even in complex situations. Cabolo was invited to participate in the G7 ministerial meeting on industry, technology and digital, hosted in Trento by the Italian Presidency in 2024, signing the Ministerial Declaration and contributing to the global dialogue on the ethical and responsible use of emerging technologies, with particular attention to Artificial Intelligence. “It is a wonderful trade fair season, we have had more than 500 meetings with customers from all five continents of planet earth and we have had confirmation that Cabolo is a product of great interest for potential end customers, we have great development possibilities”, highlights the Founder & CEO of Cabolo, Gianfranco Mazzoccoli.

