Ghribi 'Rich countries should stop investing in weapons'

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An appeal “to countries that have great wealth” to reduce military spending and invest more in healthcare, promoting greater equality and justice. This was the request of Kamel Ghribi, president of GKSD Investment Holding Group and the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato, who spoke in the Vatican at the International Summit on Children’s Rights. The summit was chaired by Pope Francis in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

“Enough with the commercials, we need concrete actions to help children in the world, as the Holy Father asked,” he added.

“Children are the beauty of life, as God said. However, we often talk, listen and promise, but what are promises if we don’t put them into practice to do something concrete?”, underlined Ghribi, who is also president of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (Ecam).

“I had the privilege and honor of being invited and I thought I could not waste this opportunity with empty words,” he added. “It does not matter if you are Christian, Jewish or Muslim. It is humanity that counts, we are all born on this earth to be treated equally. I read, I study the numbers that have less ambiguity than words and I ask myself: where is the equality? And can there be justice without equality? Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world and 80% of deaths from these diseases occur in developing countries. In Africa in particular, the situation is the most dramatic. There, only 20% of the population has access to basic care and only 5% to cardiac surgery. Furthermore, neonatal mortality from heart disease is 50%, with 330 thousand cases per year. This is why I appeal to countries that have great wealth,” concluded Ghribi, “if they reduced military spending and invested in healthcare, the entire world population would certainly be better off. And perhaps, with greater equality and justice, there would be fewer wars and weapons would be useless”.

