MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi hands over of 10 vehicles to senior traditional leaders, 12 Dec
MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Gaoage Oageng Molapisi will on Thursday, 12 December 2024, lead the official hand over of ten (10) vehicles to senior traditional leaders in the province.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is empowered by law to provide enabling resources to ensure that traditional leaders can effectively deliver on their responsibilities.
The symbolic handover signals ongoing support by government to the institution of traditional leadership. This will be the second batch of vehicles provided to senior traditional leaders in the province since the pronouncement during the 2023 CoGTA Budget Speech.
The Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (NWHTKL) Kgosi Thari Moatwe will be in attendance.
Details of the events are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 December 2024
Venue: Lowe Complex, Mahikeng
Time: 09:00am
Members of the media are hereby invited to attend and cover the event.
For RSVP contact Lerato Gambu on lgambu@nwpg.gov.za or 076 322 1165.
Media enquiries:
Lerato Gambu
Cell: 076 322 1165
E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za
Thebeetsile Keameditse
Cell: 079 888 7564
E-mail: tkeameditse@nwpg.gov.za; thebeetsilek@gmail.com
