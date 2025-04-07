Water and Sanitation on opening fourth sluice gate at the Vaal Dam

Due to the increased inflows in the Vaal Dam as a result of the ongoing rainfall in the Vaal River catchment, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will be opening a fourth sluice gate at 10h00 this morning, to manage water levels at the dam.

The current water storage levels at dam are at 107.82%. The outflows will increase from 400 to approximately 550 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s).

The current water releases by the 4 sluice gates are still within the safe operational limits and are not expected to lead to overtopping of riverbanks downstream, however all those in the riparian of the Vaal river are encouraged to start removing valuable equipment, movable infrastructure and livestock to avoid any possible damage in case of the riverbanks swelling as a result of inflows from the tributaries.

At Bloemhof Dam, storage levels have risen to 103.23% and water releases will be staggered incrementally from the current 600 mᵌ/s to 700 m³/s at 10am; 800 m³/s at 12h00; 900 m³/s at 14h00 and the last increase at 16h00 to 1000 cumecs.

The increased outflows from Vaal Dam are expected to reach Bloemhof Dam in 3 to 4 days and will result in water levels rising at the Bloemhof and overtopping of the riverbanks, and they will affect all those at the riverbanks downstream at the Lower Vaal Catchment.

At Grootdraai Dam, located in Mpumalanga in the Upper Vaal River Catchment, upstream of Vaal Dam, one sluice gate remains opened at 2 metres to enable the water releases. The Dam is currently sitting at 102.06%.

The Department is implementing these necessary controlled water releases at the dams as part of dam safety precautions to safeguard the infrastructure and ensure that there was full storage capacity after the rainfall season.

The DWS is continuously monitoring the water levels in the Vaal River System.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za.

#ServiceDeliveryZA