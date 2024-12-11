Interlynk Adds Support for ISO/IEC 5230:2020 Automating Open Source License Compliance

OpenChain ISO5230 Interlynk

Interlynk SBOM Automation platform adds capabilities for automating open-source license compliance with ISO standard 5230:2020 and extends SPDX support.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interlynk, the leading provider of SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) automation solutions, announced today that its platform now supports ISO/IEC 5230:2020 - the International Standard for Open Source License Compliance. Additionally, the platform offers full compatibility with SPDX, including SPDX-Lite and the latest SPDX3 standards, further strengthening its position as the most comprehensive SBOM management solution for open-source compliance and software governance.

ISO/IEC 5230:2020, created by the community-driven OpenChain Project, sets the benchmark for open-source license compliance by establishing best practices for software supply chains. Interlynk’s adoption of this standard with the SPDX format enables organizations to efficiently manage open-source licenses, minimize compliance risks, and automate collaboration across vendors in the software supply chains.

“Interlynk has been working on end-to-end SBOM management that aligns with the requirements of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Their public messaging about their automation solution and its compatibility is welcomed by the OpenChain Project. A diversity of choice is important, and greater community awareness of options is of benefit to everyone.”

"Interlynk is committed to supporting standards that drive transparency and accountability in software supply chains while improving compliance efficiency for organizations," added Ritesh Noronha, Co-Founder of Interlynk. "With our platform's expanded support for ISO/IEC 5230:2020 with SPDX, Interlynk now empowers organizations to shift left in software license compliance, driving trust and efficiency."

Key Enhancements to Interlynk SBOM Automation Platform include:

- ISO/IEC 5230:2020 Support: Ensure compliance with the OpenChain Specification for open-source license management across the software supply chain.

- SPDX Compatibility: Leverage seamless support for the widely adopted SPDX formats, including the lightweight SPDX-Lite and use case profile-based SPDX3

- Automated License Risk Analysis: Automate detection, monitoring, and resolution of licenses and obligations across complex dependency chains.

- Comprehensive Supply Chain Collaboration: Standardize license compliance data exchange for improved communication and trust with suppliers and partners.

These enhancements complement Interlynk’s existing capabilities for SBOM generation, secure storage, continuous monitoring, risk-based vulnerability management, and automated compliance reporting. Interlynk SBOM Automation Platform helps organizations meet cybersecurity requirements for FDA, NIS2, and PCI DSS4.0 and prepares them for the US Army’s SBOM mandate and Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

About Interlynk

Interlynk is an industry leader in SBOM management and automation, providing innovative solutions to help organizations mitigate risks and comply with cybersecurity and regulatory requirements. Interlynk’s platform empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of SBOMs, driving secure and compliant software development practices.

For more information, visit www.interlynk.io.

