Interlynk Launches Free Tier of SBOM Automation Platform

Interlynk launches a free SBOM Automation Platform, simplifying SBOM storage, monitoring, and policy enforcement for individual developers and small teams.

Our open-source SBOM tools have demonstrated our commitment to the community. With the launch of free-tier, I am excited to make the entire SBOM management accessible to teams of all sizes.” — Ritesh Noronha, CTO, Interlynk

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interlynk, a leader in software supply chain security, today announced the launch of a free tier of its SBOM Automation Platform.

This new offering empowers developers and security engineers by simplifying how they store, monitor, and enforce SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) policies, enhancing the security of their software supply chain.

SBOMs are vital for understanding the components and dependencies within software applications. They provide insights into potential vulnerabilities and risks, enabling organizations to address security threats proactively.

With a wave of regulatory and compliance changes across industries, building and managing SBOM is the best practice for all development teams.

However, managing SBOMs without the right tools can be complex and time-consuming.

Interlynk’s platform automates critical SBOM tasks, such as storage, monitoring, compliance, policy enforcement, and distribution, reducing manual effort.

The feature-rich free tier includes several key features:

Centralized SBOM Storage: Securely store SBOMs in any format, including CycloneDX and SPDX, and retrieve them interchangeably.

Multi-Environment Support: Manage SBOMs across multiple environments, from development to production, for end-to-end insights through the software development lifecycle.

- SBOM Quality Checks: SBOM Quality Scores and checks are used to find and fix issues, helping meet specific compliance requirements such as the NTIA Minimum Element.

- SBOM Editor: A complete editor to add or modify every aspect of SBOM, including components, vulnerabilities, licenses, and relationships.

- Vulnerability Scanning: Integrated vulnerability databases help identify known vulnerabilities and assess their exploitability using VEX.

- Policy Enforcement: Ensure applications meet security and compliance standards by automating SBOM policy enforcement.

Interlynk already offers open-source tools to support SBOM management:

- sbomqs: An industry-standard tool for measuring SBOM quality and compliance.

- sbomasm: A tool for assembling, editing, and distributing SBOMs, simplifying their management.

"As we built Interlynk, our open-source SBOM tools have demonstrated our commitment to the community,” said Ritesh Noronha, CTO at Interlynk. "With the launch of free-tier, I am excited to make the entire SBOM management accessible to teams of all sizes. as we head to SBOM-a-RAMA in Denver."

The free tier is ideal for small teams and individual developers, offering a cost-effective entry point into SBOM automation. Interlynk offers paid tiers with additional features and support for organizations with more advanced needs.

For more information or to sign up for the free tier, visit https://app.interlynk.io.

ABOUT INTERLYNK

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., Interlynk Inc. provides SBOM- and VEX-powered platforms that automate and continuously monitor first-party and vendor software supply chains, helping to meet FDA, CRA, GSA, DoD, NIS2, and other compliance obligations.

For more information, please visit us at www.interlynk.io or contact hello@interlynk.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.