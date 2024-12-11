EasyDMARC to accelerate growth by appointing global marketing cyber veteran

DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a leader in email security, has capped off a transformative year by strengthening its global partner network across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, by welcoming cyber industry veteran Courtney Austin as Vice President of Marketing to spearhead its next stage of growth.

2024 has been a year of tremendous growth for EasyDMARC, with the company doubling its partner ecosystem and reporting a 200% uptick in customers. This growth was marked by milestones such as the US$20 million Series A funding round and the addition of its US-based Global Channel Growth Lead, Allan Richards.

With a customer and partner ecosystem now spanning over 130 countries, and trusted by tens of thousands of global customers including Panasonic, FxPro, and Alcatel Lucent, the company has cemented its reputation as the go-to solution for businesses looking to simplify DMARC implementation and email security.

Looking to 2025, the company will continue its focus on international growth against the backdrop of increasingly sophisticated email-based attacks. Businesses face an urgent need to establish robust defenses, with DMARC playing a critical role in email security and deliverability. As a result, EasyDMARC will continue to simplify compliance, improve email deliverability, and strengthen email security for businesses of all sizes without requiring expert knowledge. To amplify this mission, EasyDMARC has appointed industry veteran Courtney Austin as its first Vice President of Marketing.

Courtney brings over 20 years of experience leading international marketing teams in global cybersecurity and information security firms. He has held leadership roles at established infosec organizations, RSA and LexisNexis Risk, in addition to helping scale hyper-growth firms 1E, CrowdSec, Recorded Future, and ThreatMetrix. At EasyDMARC, Courtney will spearhead the company’s global marketing strategy and community engagement, managing an expanding global team across the US, UK, Spain, Ireland, and Armenia.

Courtney Austin, VP of Marketing at EasyDMARC commented: “I was impressed by EasyDMARC’s blend of deep technical expertise and user-friendly solutions, which address a critical and growing need in email security. Email remains the primary entry point for cyberattacks, and EasyDMARC is uniquely positioned to help businesses defend against these threats with ease and efficiency.

“Email providers like Google and Yahoo are increasingly mandating DMARC so it has become essential not only for security but also for ensuring reliable email deliverability. EasyDMARC equips SME businesses, enterprises and MSPs with the tools, knowledge, and integrations they need to stay ahead of threats. It takes a network to fight a network, and this principle will drive our focus on education, partnerships, and seamless integration.

“My goal is to ensure EasyDMARC remains not just a trusted solution but also the easiest vendor for partners and customers to engage. I am excited to bring more global partners and communities into our ecosystem as we shape the future of email security together.”

Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-Founder of EasyDMARC, added: “Courtney’s appointment is an exciting new chapter in our growth story. His global expertise and wide network will help elevate our brand and accelerate our momentum as we build the world’s most comprehensive DMARC ecosystem and lead the fight against email-based threats in the years ahead.”

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

