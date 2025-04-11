HiCamp Partners Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with HiCamp Partners, a leading email marketing agency, based in New York, USA.

This partnership will help HiCamp Partners protect their clients' email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, HiCamp Partners has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“At HiCamp Partners, ensuring flawless email deliverability is a top priority for our clients. EasyDMARC has been instrumental in streamlining authentication protocol setup and optimization, helping us fix DNS misalignments that could otherwise block crucial emails. Their platform makes what can be a complex process significantly more manageable, allowing us to focus on driving results for eCommerce brands., ” said Nolan Butler, Co-Founder at HiCamp Partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome HiCamp Partners to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About HiCamp Partners

HiCamp Partners is a lifecycle marketing agency specializing in email and SMS for eCommerce brands. The company focuses on optimizing deliverability, crafting high-converting campaigns, and building retention strategies that drive long-term revenue.

www.hicamp.co

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

