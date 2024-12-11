Tint Haus Audio & Accessories Invites Community to the 5th Annual Toy Drive Event

Toys for Tacos: Tint Haus' Annual Toy Drive Tint Haus San Gabriel Market

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tint Haus Audio & Accessories , in partnership with San Gabriel Market , is thrilled to announce its 5th Annual Toy Drive, "Toys for Tacos," taking place on Sunday, December 15th, from 12 PM to 3 PM at 12269 Garvey Ave, Unit 5, El Monte, CA 91732 . This beloved event has become a cherished tradition for the local community, combining the spirit of giving with festive entertainment and delicious tacos.This year’s celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever, with special guest appearances by professional boxer Jose Chon Zepeda and renowned singer Chaka Bañuelos, whose live performance will energize attendees with festive music and holiday cheer. Sponsored in part by San Gabriel Market, renowned for its signature Dodger Blue Tortillas, the event invites the public to join in supporting children and families in need during the holiday season.The Spirit of GivingAt the heart of "Toys for Tacos" is a mission to bring joy to underserved children through community generosity. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate. As a token of appreciation, Tint Haus Audio & Accessories will provide free tacos to anyone who brings two toys. Those who bring three toys will also be entered into an exciting raffle to win a 40-inch flat-screen TV.A Celebration for the Whole FamilyThe event will feature live music, delicious food, and the opportunity to meet local celebrities and influencers. Co-owners Rene Mendez and Jose “JD” Oviedo invite the public to join them in this meaningful celebration, emphasizing the importance of community solidarity and collective giving during the holiday season. “This toy drive is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us over the years,” said JD. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to join us in spreading holiday cheer and making a difference in the lives of children.”A Call to the Media and PublicMedia representatives and community members are invited to cover and participate in this heartwarming event. The 5th Annual Toy Drive is an opportunity to showcase the generosity and unity of the El Monte community while enjoying a day of tacos, entertainment, and festive fun. With the support of Tint Haus Audio & Accessories, San Gabriel Market, and the local community, this event aims to make the holidays brighter for countless children.Event Details:• What: 5th Annual "Toys for Tacos" Toy Drive• When: Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PM• Where: Tint Haus Audio & Accessories, 12269 Garvey Ave., Unit 5, El Monte, CA 91732• Special Guests: Boxer Jose Chon Zepeda and Singer Chaka Bañuelos• Entertainment: Live music from 12 PM to 2 PM• How to Participate: Bring two new, unwrapped toys for free tacos; bring three new, unwrapped toys for free tacos and a raffle entry to win a 40-inch flat-screen TV.Join Tint Haus Audio & Accessories, San Gabriel Market, and the El Monte community as they come together for a day of giving, celebration, and holiday joy.For more information, visit www.tinthausaudio.com or contact JD at (702) 504-3076.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.