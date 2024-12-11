Family of Abused Toddler Commends Prosecutors for Pursuing Charges Against Teacher's Aide at Montessori School

This is every parent’s nightmare. Our priority remains the well-being of their child, who has endured harm in an environment meant to provide education, enrichment, care and safety.” — David B. Lever

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cause #: 24005315The parents of a two-year-old child who suffered abuse at the hands of a teacher’s aide at the Apple Montessori School in Wayne, NJ on August 12, 2024, have released a statement through their family spokesperson, attorney David B. Lever , following charges brought against the aide.“This is every parent’s nightmare,” Lever said. “Our priority remains the well-being of their child, who has endured harm in an environment meant to provide education, enrichment, care and safety. We are grateful to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for taking swift action in filing criminal charges including fourth-degree abuse of a child against Meghan Hornidge.“Additional legal action is being considered as we pursue our own investigation and await Apple Montessori School’s release of further information and video of the incident,” Luis A. Martinez , the family’s legal counsel said.To protect the privacy and well-being of their child, the family has chosen to remain anonymous, but are dedicated to holding all responsible parties accountable and preventing future incidents of child abuse in early childhood development settings.“We call on parents or families who have faced similar circumstances to come forward and join us in demanding accountability and systemic changes to protect children,” Lever said.The family requests privacy as they focus on their child’s recovery and continued efforts to ensure justice.For inquiries or to share relevant information, please contact:David B. LeverLever & Ecker, PLLC914-288-9191dlever@leverecker.comLuis A. MartinezLaBarbiera & Martinez201-854-6444lmartinez@personalinjuryfirm.netAbout David B. Lever:The family’s spokesperson is a founding member at Lever & Ecker, PLLC, a boutique personal injury law firm with offices in Westchester County and New York City where he exclusively focuses on championing the legal rights of families impacted by negligence, abuse, and catastrophic injury.About Luis A. Martinez:The family’s legal representation is a founding member of LaBarbiera and Martinez, with offices in North Bergen, Hackensack and Palisades Park, New Jersey. The firm is dedicated to advocating for victims of personal injury and wrongful conduct and protecting the rights of children.

