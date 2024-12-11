NEBRASKA, December 11 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Hosts Ceremonial Bill Signing to Highlight Military Centric Legislation





LINCOLN, NE – Against a backdrop of flags and military helicopters, Governor Jim Pillen was joined by state senators today as he signed ceremonial copies of four bills supporting the Nebraska’s National Guard (NENG). The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1, on the National Guard Base in Lincoln. Members of active and retired military, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, NENG Adjutant General Craig Strong, media and guests were also on hand for the event.

In his opening remarks, Gov. Pillen thanked the state’s military members for answering the call to service seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. “I can assure you that many are incredibly grateful because you are there, and because you make a difference.”

All the bills, except one, were introduced and passed last year. Senator Loren Lippincott brought LB52 in 2023. It carried over and passed in 2024. Speaking to his measure, Sen. Lippincott stressed the importance of increased educational opportunities for members of the military. LB 52 eliminates the tuition program’s annual $900,000 credit cap.

“When our young people go off to college, they do that for a couple of reasons. Number one, to better themselves; but also, it helps make the whole unit stronger, which is a good thing,” said Sen. Lippincott. “Earlier, we were finding that we were running out of money to help our young troops when they would go to college here in Nebraska. We wanted to eliminate the cap to ensure that these troops get adequate funding.”

Lippincott said the move will help make Nebraska more competitive with other states, especially when military members consider educational opportunities. The program covers all tuition costs for military undergraduates and half the tuition for military graduate and professional students. They must be enrolled in a state-supported university, college, community college or an accredited, nonprofit independent college.

Senator Tom Brewer brought two bills in the last legislative session, one at the request of Gov. Pillen. LB 1394 exempts National Guard pay from state income tax. Sen. Brewer called the legislation an extension of previously passed legislation de-taxing military retirement.

He complimented Gov. Pillen for his steadfast support of the state’s ranks. “What I found with the Governor is that he truly cares about everyone in uniform. You guys are his family. And consequently, when we bring ideas to him on how to help you, he embraces them, and he helps us figure out how to turn them into law.”

The second bill introduced by Sen. Brewer brings state law in alignment with federal guidelines for the maximum age of the adjutant general. Previously set at 64, the age in Nebraska has now increased to 66.

LB 895, sponsored by Senator Rita Sanders, authorizes the adjutant general to develop a program aimed at providing incentives for enlistment or reenlistment. She said that while Nebraska was among top states for retaining its military members, it needed a boost in recruitment. Sen. Sanders pointed to the success of programs initiated in Minnesota and Indiana, suggesting that Nebraska may want to craft its own incentive program.

“Such programs are new, but rapidly developing. Efforts in these two states have proven to be successful,” said Sen. Sanders. “This bill expands statutory authority, allowing the adjutant general to study what is being done in other states. And, if he sees fit to initiate a program in Nebraska, this provides him with the authority to do so.”

MG Strong said current membership in the Army National Guard stood at about 90 percent of its authorized strength. In the Air National Guard, it was at 97 percent. In comparing statistics year over year, he shared that recruiting in November was the best the Guard has had for that month, in the past ten years.

“The momentum that these bills are giving us -- we are in good position to make 2025 a high point in our recruiting, because of the tools provided to us,” said MG Strong.