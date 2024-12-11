Exports to China hit record high

Release date: 09/12/24

Exports to China have reached record heights, growing by 45 per cent to $4.43 billion in the 12 months to October latest ABS figures have revealed.

It comes as the state’s total annual exports remained above $17 billion, with sustained growth to South Australia’s three largest export partners: China, the US and India.

This result was buoyed by strong growth in wine exports to China which, less than a year since tariffs were lifted, have now exceeded $550 million, compared with only $2.8 million in the previous year.

Copper remained our highest value export to China, up 19 per cent to a record $985 million in the last 12 months. Barley exports to China have also seen a significant uptick, five times higher than the previous year at $556.8 million.

The US and India export markets grew by 30 per cent to $2.08 billion and 4 per cent to $1.11 billion respectively.

Beef exports to the US have grown by 351.9 per cent from $59.8 million to $270.4 million, while globally, beef exports have more than doubled from $208.9 million to $513.8 million.

Coinciding with the Australia vs India Test Series in Adelaide over the weekend, the Malinauskas Government hosted high-level meetings with delegations from India to explore further trade and investment opportunities across food, wine and agribusiness, critical technologies and space with our third largest trade partner.

For 21 months in a row our state’s rolling year exports have exceeded $17 billion, which has consistently supported jobs and opportunities for South Australians.

Our top three trading partners together represent more than $7.5 billion in export value, so to see growth in all those markets is a tremendous result in what is a challenging global climate.

As a government, we’re committed to providing local businesses with clear pathways to global expansion through our network of global trade offices, a calendar of international trade events, and by connecting SA with the world through more direct flights into key markets.