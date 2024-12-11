Top cop to take the reigns of SA’s consumer watch dog

Release date: 10/12/24

A senior law enforcement official with more than 25 years of experience with South Australia Police has been appointed to lead the state’s consumer watch dog, Consumer and Business Services.

For nearly two years, Brett Humphrey has been the Officer in Charge of SAPOL’s Licensing Enforcement Branch, leading their work policing liquor, tobacco, security, gaming, casino, hydroponics and tattooing.

Prior to that, he oversaw SAPOL’s Prosecution Services Branch, the operation of South Australia’s five COVID Medi Hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and managed the implementation of body-worn cameras throughout the police force.

Mr Humphrey is set to begin in the role on January 6 next year, taking over from Acting Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Steph Halliday, who will return to her regular duties in the Attorney-General’s Department.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

With an increased focus on compliance, enforcement and investigations particularly in regard to the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes, Brett is ideal as our new Commissioner.

He already has a tremendous understanding of the illicit tobacco trade, and his time both on the beat in Hindley Street and later as head of the Licensing and Enforcement Branch, means he has extensive experience in liquor and gambling as well.

I look forward to working with him as the government continues to strengthen consumer protections and combat the trade of illicit tobacco and vapes.

I would also like to thank Steph Halliday for stepping into the role as the extensive search for a new Commissioner was undertaken. She has worked tirelessly to ensure the operations of CBS have continued through this period of change and her efforts have been greatly appreciated.