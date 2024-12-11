New protections for vulnerable shark and ray species in SA

Release date: 11/12/24

The State Government has introduced new rules for shark and ray fishing aimed at protecting vulnerable species from overfishing and preventing inhumane treatment.

The changes were recommended by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) following consultation with various key stakeholders including those in recreational fishing and conservation, after concerns were raised by the community about the treatment of sharks and rays incidentally caught throughout the state.

Though rare, there have been instances of deliberate mutilation, these kinds of practices are not acceptable, and these new measures will support the protection of vulnerable species.

The changes, which will be implemented from 16 December 2024, are:

Recreational and commercial fishers will be prohibited from taking the following specified endangered or critically endangered shark and ray species: Whitefin Swellshark, Oceanic Whitetip Shark, Green Sawfish, Greeneye Spurdog, Southern Dogfish, Basking Shark, Grey Nurse Shark, all stingaree species of genus Urolophus (including Coastal Stingaree) and all skate species of genus Dipturus or Dentiraja (including Grey Skate)

Recreational fishers will have a combined bag limit of one for the following specified vulnerable shark and ray species: Common Thresher, Shortfin Mako, Melbourne Skate, Broadnose Sevengill Shark, Hammerhead Shark, Smooth Stingray, Black Stingray, Bigeye Thresher, Bronze Whaler, Dusky Whaler, and School Shark.

Recreational fishers will have a combined bag limit of two for other shark and ray species

Recreational fishers will be subject to maximum size limits for five ray species (Southern Eagle Ray, Smooth Stingray, Black Stingray, Southern Fiddler Ray and Western Shovelnose Ray), and

Commercial and recreational fishers will be prohibited from the intentional damage and mutilation of non-noxious aquatic resources that aren’t being retained.

The prohibition on taking White Shark, as a protected species, remains, as do existing maximum hook and metropolitan shark fishing restrictions.

For more information about the changes visit: https://pir.sa.gov.au/sharks-rays-fishing.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Sharks and rays play an important role in our aquatic ecosystem and as such are of high conservation concern.

The ethical and humane treatment of sharks and rays is vital to their survival and conservation and of interest to the broader community.

We have heard the concerns raised by stakeholders and the broader community about the risk of unsustainable fishing practices and mishandling of incidentally caught sharks and rays and these legislative amendments will ensure greater protections are place.

Attributable to Barry Brown, Deputy Chair, RecFish SA

RecFishSA supports the ethical and humane treatment of all aquatic species, including sharks and rays, as do the vast majority of recreational fishers.

Inappropriate handling of sharks and rays is unacceptable, and the proposed new regulations should make this evident to the very small minority who mistreat these species.

Most caught sharks and rays are released, and RecFishSA recommends that they be released quickly and unharmed. There is no excuse for mutilating these creatures.

While the new regulations are being introduced to protect allegedly vulnerable species, RecFishSA has advised PIRSA Fisheries that species such as school shark, bronze whaler and Mako sharks needed to be retained, and this has now been included in the proposed new regulations.