Innovative program in schools teaches prevention of violence against women and girls

A groundbreaking education program designed to empower students in years 8 to 10 to foster gender equality, promote diversity and inclusion, and build healthy, respectful relationships officially launches this week.

The ‘Raiise Respect’ Sporting Clubs and Schools Program, funded by the Malinauskas Labor Government, has been developed as part of the Raiise Respectful Club Environment Program which is already underway in sports clubs.

Raiise Respect is a comprehensive, interactive eLearning platform addressing critical topics including the role everyone play in preventing violence against girls and women, respectful relationships and gender equality using engaging modules that encourage active participation from students.

The program is being launched by the Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, Katrine Hildyard at Cabra College this week before ramping up across South Australia in 2025.

The program is aligned with the Australian Curriculum and focuses on addressing the root causes of gender-based violence.

Launching during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the program aims to challenge harmful stereotypes and equip young people with the knowledge and tools to create safe school environments.

Raiise Respect seeks to educate students on the importance of respect, diversity, inclusivity, and bystander intervention – echoing Chief of Army, Lieutenant-General David Morrison’s impactful message “The standard you walk past is the standard you accept”.

The spelling of Raiise is a deliberate choice to challenge the norms and create a visual representation of what the program’s all about. The double “i” represents two stick figures standing together side by side, without gender, hierarchy or rank, encapsulating Raiise’s message of unity, harmony, strength and equality.

Schools are invited to sign up for the program via the Raiise website, where they can access resources, lesson plans, and support materials. The program is available for a 60-day trial, allowing schools to experience its benefits firsthand. For those who wish to have the program facilitated, there is also an option for expert-led delivery by trained facilitators.

Sporting clubs who have engaged with the Raiise Respectful Club Environments Program will receive digital access to the program for the young people at their club at no charge.

To learn more or sign up for the Raiise Respect Schools Program, visit raiise.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The Raiise Respect program is a game-changer for schools and communities, equipping young people with the tools they need to create a future where respect and equality are the norm and harmful attitudes about women and the roles that men and women should play are a thing of the past.

The State Government is working tirelessly to address domestic, family and sexual violence through prevention, early intervention, response and recovery and healing. We know that as we focus on advancing change to help prevent violence that harmful attitudes about women are being perpetuated, including online by the likes of Andrew Tate, and that our work must continue.

We are determined to combat these harmful attitudes because every young person has the right to grow up in an environment where they feel and are respected and included.

When we combine education with action, we create genuine change. Through Raiise, our students are building their confidence in speaking up against violence and inequality and learning to build the inclusive environments that benefit everyone.

The impact of Raiise reaches well beyond our classroom walls; it shifts attitudes and helps create spaces where everyone is valued. I am really proud of our Government’s investment in this program.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

With reports about the rise of misogynistic behaviour, including some of the abhorrent views of people such as Andrew Tate, the Malinauskas Labor Government has a clear focus on countering this in our community.

Schools can play a key role in promoting positive cultural change and addressing negative attitudes arising risen from social media.

We want to work with parents, carers and the wider community to ensure we are providing guidance and role modelling that builds on respectful relationship for all our young people. We all have a shared responsibility to ensure our young people have the support, strategies and knowledge regarding consent and respectful relationships.

I believe that implementing respectful relationships education at the earliest opportunity can help counter this country’s domestic violence shame.

Attributable to Ross Wait, Director of Raiise

We are so excited to launch the ‘Raiise Respect’ Sporting Club and Schools Program, which is more than just an educational tool—it’s a movement to create lasting change in the way we approach gender equality and respectful relationships.

“This program is designed to empower young people to take active roles in challenging stereotypes, supporting peers, and standing up for respect in their school and broader communities.”

Attributable to Sally Ivens, Deputy Principal, Teaching and Learning, Cabra Dominican College

At Cabra, we have multiple mechanisms, including a strong Well-being Framework, which would be an opportune space to deliver a program like this. The contemporary resources provided as part of the program support educators in facilitating these integral learning opportunities to challenge gender-based discrimination, whilst allowing students to grow in confidence to be themselves and have a positive impact on others.