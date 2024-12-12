Submit Release
For The Need Announces Two Magical Upcoming Charity Holiday Events

For The Need Foundation

For The Need Foundation is thrilled to announce two upcoming holiday events filled with festive cheer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For The Need Foundation is thrilled to announce two upcoming charity holiday events filled with festive cheer, impactful support, and unforgettable moments. These events aim to foster unity, inspire gratitude, and bring joy to families who need it most this holiday season. Both events are free to attend and feature a lineup of exciting activities and giveaways.

The A Posada Holiday Celebration is set to launch, Friday December 13, 2024 from 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM., taking place at The Wellness Center at the Historic General Hospital: 1900 Zonal Ave located in Los Angeles, California.

Experience the warmth and tradition of a Posada Holiday Celebration, hosted in partnership with The Wellness Center. Families will enjoy an evening of Toy Giveaways, Live Entertainment, Fun Activities for All Ages. Gratitude and Giving Back at the Bow and Arrow Christmas event. This will be taking place on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. This event will be located at Simi Church of Christ in Simi Valley, CA.

This exclusive RSVP-only event is designed for families in the Bow & Arrow Mentorship Program who are facing homelessness, poverty, or other challenging situations. This year’s celebration is at full capacity, highlighting the program’s incredible impact. We are hopeful in raising additional funds in 2025 to serve even more families. We are providing all families in attendance a delicious free lunch provided by Larsen’s Restaurants, plus free transportation or gas gift cards, special presents for children, a visit from Santa Claus and fun engaging holiday activities. This event is closed due to full capacity. The programs success reflects the growing need for programs like Bow & Arrow.

For The Need Foundation is committed to doubling its reach
next year to ensure no family is left behind.
We welcome media and press coverage to shine a light on the importance of supporting families during the holidays.

For Business and Donation Inquiries, please contact, info@fortheneed.org (805) 328-0970

RJ Sarzo
Agency 32 PR
+1 818-813-5004
RJ@Agency32inc.com
