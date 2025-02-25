Acid Rain Water proudly sponsors Backstage at Larsen’s to benefit Southern California Fire Victims

Event Flyer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acid Rain Water is honored to sponsor and support Backstage at Larsen’s, a star-studded fundraising event dedicated to benefiting the For The Need Foundation in support of victims affected by recent devastating fires. This extraordinary evening will take place on February 26th at the prestigious Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills, aiming to raise vital funds to assist those impacted by this tragedy.

The night kicks off with an exclusive red carpet from 5 PM to 7:30 PM, bringing together music icons, celebrities, and philanthropists, all uniting for a cause that transcends entertainment. Following the red carpet, guests will be privy to an exclusive dining experience and once-in-a-lifetime live performance featuring legendary musicians, Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Sean McNabb (Dokken, Great White), Robert Sarzo (Hurricane, Queensrÿche), Neil Turbin (Anthrax), Teddy Zig-Zag (Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Mike Mangan (The Cult).



About Acid Rain Water

Acid Rain Water is a crisp-tasting, premium water injected with pure vitamin B-12 and electrolytes to boost energy, improve focus, and support muscle recovery. Packaged in infinitely-recyclable aluminum cans, Acid Rain Water offers a clean, refreshing alternative to traditional bottled waters. Plus, it is NSF Certified for Sport®, which means it meets the toughest standards in the industry. Acid Rain Water is more than hydration, it's dedication to getting 1% better every day. For more information, visit [Acid Rain Water] (https://acidrainwater.com/)

