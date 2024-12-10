Moringa Ingredient Demand Reaches US$ 16.37 Billion, Reshaping Global Industries

Several Functional Food and Beverage Companies Widely Consuming Moringa Ingredients to Increase Nutritional Profile of Product: Fact.MR Report

Rockville Pike, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global moringa market is evaluated to reach a size of US$ 8.25 billion in 2024 and is further projected to touch US$ 16.37 billion by the end of 2034. Moringa is becoming an essential ingredient in the functional food and beverage sector because of its great nutritional profile, which includes proteins, calcium, potassium, and key vitamins.

Moringa components are being used by functional food and beverage companies to enhance the products' attractiveness and nutritional value. Generally, moringa ingredients are added to energy bars, health drinks, dietary supplements, and other goods. Also, the market for functional foods with added health benefits is expanding, and several functional food producers are utilizing moringa ingredients to take advantage of this trend.



North America holds a significant portion of the market due to the growing interest of more customers in organic and plant-based products. In the United States and Canada, moringa ingredients are being used more often in functional meals, dietary supplements, and natural cosmetics. The market in East Asia is expanding at a notable growth due to the growing popularity of plant-based diets.









Key Takeaways from Moringa Ingredient Market Study

The global market for moringa ingredients is evaluated to expand at 7.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is estimated to hold 24.8% of the worldwide market share in 2024.

By form, the demand for moringa powder is forecasted to increase at 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

The East Asia market is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 3.78 billion by 2034-end.

The market in Japan is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.11 billion by 2034.

In the North American market, the United States is estimated to lead with a 44.5% market share in 2024.

“Leading moringa ingredient manufacturing companies are focusing on diversifying their product offerings by incorporating several forms such as oil, powder, capsules, extracts, and others,” reports a Fact.MR analyst

Growing Preference for Moringa Oil Worldwide

The versatility and effectiveness of moringa oil in several applications have led to a greater demand for it than the powder version. Increasingly, moringa oil is being used in skincare and haircare products due to its high concentration of vitamins, antioxidants, and beneficial fatty acids, along with its lightweight, non-greasy texture. For skin refinement, moisture retention, and support of healthy hair, moringa oil is typically used as a solution.

Moringa powder is well-known for its nutritional value and is utilized in food goods and dietary supplements, and moringa oil is more concentrated and offers unique advantages in cosmetic applications.

Key Market Players Driving the Moringa Ingredient Industry

The key businesses in the Moringa Ingredient Industry include Earth Expo Company; Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.; Paritosh Herbals; Ancient Greenfields; Organic India Pvt Ltd.; Moringa Initiative Ltd.; Ancient Greenfields; Vyora Herbals Private Limited; Only Natural Inc.; Moringa Pura Vida; Dominate Industries; Botanic Healthcare; Keerai Kadai; Herby Angel; HOWND.

Moringa Ingredient Industry News & Trends

The North American market holds a significant share of the global moringa ingredient market, driven by increasing consumer demand for organic and plant-based products. In the U.S. and Canada, moringa is gaining popularity in natural cosmetics, dietary supplements, and functional foods. East Asia is projected to capture 22.4% of the market share in 2024, fueled by the rise of plant-based diets, while India remains a key focus for producers due to its leadership in moringa production and consumption.

In the U.S., the demand for functional foods is boosting the use of moringa in products like energy bars, smoothies, and teas, as consumers seek nutrient-rich options that offer enhanced energy, digestion, and overall wellness. Its high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is making moringa a popular choice among health-conscious individuals.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the moringa ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (powder, oil), source (leaves, fruits/pods), and application (food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles & paper industry), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

