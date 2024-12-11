Sydney Water to pay $200,000 for untreated sewage spill

The incident occurred on 6 January in 2022 when a split in a rising main – an underground pipe – in Strathfield led to between 700,000 and 1.2 million litres of untreated wastewater being released into local waterways.

NSW EPA Executive Director Operations, Steve Orr said the guilty plea was welcomed, but Sydney Water’s failure to maintain equipment properly was a serious offence.

“Despite several failures of this underground pipe since 2000, including two identical failures in the last eight years, Sydney Water did not properly investigate the causes, or sufficiently maintain the pipeline,” Mr Orr said.

“While a significant amount of sewage was released into the environment, including into Powells Creek, in this instance Sydney Water took measures to try to contain the pollution and minimise impact.

“Untreated sewage in local waterways is not only unpleasant but can also present significant risks to the health and safety of the community, as well as the environment, and Sydney Water has a responsibility to ensure its equipment is up to the job.”

In lieu of a fine, the court ordered Sydney Water to pay a monetary penalty to the NSW Environmental Trust, to provide funds for environmental purposes.

Sydney Water has also been ordered to publicise details of the office in the Sydney Morning Herald, and on Facebook, X and Instagram.