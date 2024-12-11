NSW leads the charge on mandatory battery safety

Australia’s Environment Ministers met today in Melbourne to discuss a proposal for nationally aligned product stewardship reforms for batteries. NSW and Victoria presented a draft regulation plan (Regulatory Impact Statement) assessing options for mandatory measures to ensure batteries are safely managed throughout their lifecycle.

NSW committed publicly to introduce legislation for mandatory battery regulation next year. Industry and local government, as well as other stakeholders, will be consulted prior to this.

Battery fires are a growing hazard all around Australia, with increasing numbers of fatalities. The risk of fires is not only a risk to life but also to industry and infrastructure. The waste industry reports an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 battery-related fires a year in Australia. That’s why urgent action is needed.

The battery plan highlights the challenges of managing the increasing number of devices with embedded batteries, including consumer products like vapes, cordless vacuums, electric toothbrushes, e-bikes and e-scooters.

The changes will mean battery suppliers have to meet minimum standards and participate in a product stewardship scheme. This includes contributing to safer and more accessible battery disposal to prevent batteries from ending up in household bins and at waste facilities.

Product stewardship measures include facilitating safe battery disposal and recycling through dedicated collection points, registering products, and running public education campaigns.

In NSW, new data reveals a record 275 battery-related incidents have been attended by Fire and Rescue NSW so far this year, averaging five per week. Fire and Rescue NSW have reported a 66% increase in lithium-ion battery fires between 2022 and 2023 alone.

In February, an e-bike battery fire claimed two lives in Lake Macquarie. Since the start of the year, lithium-ion battery fires in NSW have injured 26 people and resulted in 876 evacuations.

Product stewardship schemes are an effective way to ensure that suppliers, such as manufacturers and importers, have a shared responsibility for the goods they place on the market, from design through to end-of-life disposal.

This work is critical to minimising risks to people and property, while keeping batteries out of landfill, encouraging recycling, and enabling a safe circular economy.

Quote attributable to Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“Batteries power our modern lives, but when they’re thrown in the garbage bin or not disposed of correctly, they become ticking time bombs.

“We’ve seen the devastating consequences of battery fires, and we’re determined to act now to protect lives and property.

“Properly handling batteries isn’t just good for the environment – it’s critical for the safety of the community, firefighters and workers throughout the waste and recycling industry.

“NSW is taking the first step towards achieving this goal and we will introduce legislation for mandatory battery product stewardship in 2025.”