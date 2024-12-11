CBP officers at Presidio port make large methamphetamine seizure
PRESIDIO, TEXAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry seized 68 pounds of methamphetamine December 7. The drugs were hidden in a vehicle being driven by a 47-year-old female citizen of Mexico.
“CBP officers will employ a variety of tools and techniques to identify and stop drug smugglers,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. “This layered enforcement approach allows CBP to quickly separate legitimate trade and travel from those who attempt to violate the laws of our nation.”
The seizure was made just after 11 a.m. when a 2010 Honda Pilot with a lone female driver arrived from Mexico. CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam.
CBP officers noted anomalies in the appearance of the SUV. They utilized a fiber optic scope to search the fuel tank and spotted bundles inside.
The fuel tank was removed from the vehicle and CBP officers extracted 63 methamphetamine-filled bundles.
CBP officers arrested the driver. She was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face federal charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.
