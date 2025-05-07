CBP uncovers live poultry and over 100 live insects in two separate enforcement actions at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists discovered live poultry and live insects in two separate enforcement actions this week at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
“These seizures of live poultry and insects underscore the important role our CBP agriculture specialists play in preventing pests and animal diseases from entering the U.S. and potentially inflicting economic harm to the U.S. agriculture industry,” said Port Director, Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
The first seizure occurred on May 4 when CBP agriculture specialists assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a Chevrolet Suburban to secondary inspection. During the examination, agriculture specialists encountered two live chickens and 30 eggs within the vehicle. CBP agriculture specialists issued a $300 penalty for failure to declare prohibited agriculture items.
The second incident occurred on May 6, when CBP officers referred a taxi to secondary inspection for a bag check. During examination of the vehicle, a CBP Agriculture Quarantine Inspection canine alerted officers and agriculture specialists to the passenger’s luggage. Further examination of the baggage revealed a bag with over 100 live chinch bugs. Agriculture specialists also seized other prohibited agriculture items, including mangos, hog plums and mamey. CBP agriculture specialists issued a $300 civil penalty.
Live poultry and raw eggs are prohibited from Mexico because of virulent Newcastle disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Live insects can carry disease or be harmful plant pests and are not allowed into the U.S.
CBP agriculture specialists enforce United States Department of Agriculture quarantines to prevent the entry of pests and plant & animal diseases that could damage the agriculture industry in the U.S. Attempting to bring in prohibited agricultural items could lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.
CBP employees work diligently to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the U.S. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.