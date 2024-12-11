Clean Green Certified® Program Now Offering Agriculture Certifications As An Alternative to the USDA NOP

CRESCENT CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its inception, Clean Green Certifiedhas served as the gold standard alternative to the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) organic certification. The program enforces stringent standards that encompass all facets of agricultural production and processing. From soil management and pest control to water conservation, energy efficiency, and safe processing practices, Clean Green Certified evaluates every aspect of an operation to ensure sustainability and quality. Certification is granted only to those producers and processors who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to minimizing environmental impact while producing premium-quality products.Over its 22-year history, Clean Green Certifiedhas observed that when offered a choice, a significant segment of consumers consistently opt for organically managed products over those grown with synthetic chemicals. However, the evolving landscape of agriculture and consumer demands have necessitated the expansion of certification options. To meet these growing needs, Clean Green Certifiedhas introduced several new certifications over the past two years. These include the “Organically Managed” certification, the “Best Practices” certification, the “Regenerative Agriculture” certification, and the “Vegan” certification. These additions enable a broader spectrum of farmers and processors to leverage the advantages of trusted third-party certification and consumer education.New Certification ProgramsOrganically Managed CertificationThe “Organically Managed” certification is the foundation upon which the Clean Green Certifiedbrand was built. This program is modeled comparative to the USDA NOP standards but is more adaptable to the needs of smaller farms. Unlike the USDA’s global recognition-focused program, the “Organically Managed” certification offers flexibility and practicality, catering to farms targeting regional markets. While certified products cannot claim “certified organic” status, they can highlight the use of organic methods in production and processing. This option is particularly beneficial for smaller farms that find the USDA NOP’s cost and regulatory burdens excessive for their operations.Best Practices Certified™ ProgramDeveloped to address issues identified during farm visits and inspections, the “Best Practices Certified™” program permits the limited use of synthetic fertilizers in combination with organic methods. This addresses scenarios where a 100% organic fertilizer regime yields suboptimal results. However, the program strictly prohibits the use of synthetic pesticides, insecticides, and chemical weed controls. “The primary environmental concern with conventional farming isn’t limited synthetic fertilizer use but rather the widespread application of harmful chemicals,” stated Chris Van Hook, founder of Clean Green Certified. The “Best Practices Certified™” program ensures farmers can meet production needs while minimizing their environmental carbon footprint.Regenerative Agriculture CertificationAs regenerative agriculture gains traction for its potential to restore soil health and ecosystems, Clean Green Certifiedhas developed a dedicated certification to recognize these efforts. The “Regenerative Agriculture Certified” program not only encourages sustainability but also promotes practices that actively rebuild soil, reduce carbon footprints, and enhance biodiversity. Certified farms often invest in larger wildlife habitat areas, source inputs locally, and implement on-farm resource generation. “A mature regenerative farm can act as a carbon sink, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” explained Van Hook.Vegan CertificationWith veganism gaining momentum among consumers, the Clean Green Certified“Vegan” program was created to meet this demand. This certification ensures that products are grown and processed without the use of animal by-products. Instead, soils are enriched with plant-based inputs like cover crops, green mulches, and food waste. “Vegan farming requires meticulous management but opens access to a growing and dedicated market segment, ”Van Hook noted. This certification offers vegan consumers confidence in their choices while helping farmers differentiate their products.Commitment to Sustainability“Clean Green Certifiedis more than just a label; it’s a symbol of our members’ dedication to sustainability and quality,” said Van Hook, Executive Director of Clean Green Certifiedprograms. “Our rigorous standards ensure that every product bearing the Clean Green Certifiedseal has been grown and processed in a way that respects the environment and promotes the well-being of consumers and the planet.”The program’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its ability to adapt and address emerging environmental concerns. With over 1,000 certified farms and processors across the United States and Canada, Clean Green Certifiedhas become a trusted name in emerging agricultural industries. Consumers can easily identify certified products by the distinctive green seal featured on packaging, websites, and marketing materials.Clean Green CertifiedVerified Badge To Help Protect ConsumersThe success of the Clean Green program has led to steps aimed at strengthening the brand and making it easier for buyers to confirm a farm or processing plant’s current certification status. To address this need, Clean Green Certifiedis proud to announce the new “Verified Member” badge. This badge will further solidify the program’s commitment to providing consumers with greater assurance of high-quality and environmentally sustainable agricultural products. The small badge, located in the lower right-hand corner of a member’s website, confirms the member’s adherence to the program’s rigorous standards.About Chris Van HookChris Van Hook, Director of the Clean Green Certifiedprograms, is a practicing attorney specializing in agricultural compliance. His work has been featured in renowned publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Oprah Magazine, and Forbes. He is available for consultation globally, both virtually and in person.For inquiries, contact Chris at chris@cvanhooklaw.com or chris@cleangreencert.comTo learn more, visit www.cvanhooklaw.com or https://cleangreencertified.com

