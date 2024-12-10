A New Film Shares Glimpse Into The History of Palestinian Christians

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new, faith -based feature film has emerged with a thematic message of obedience, hope, and sacrifice. 'The Colonizer' follows Kareem, a devout Christian, who struggles to align his principles against the challenges of an unexpected, boundary-pushing stranger. What begins as an act of service, becomes a direct challenge to Kareem's generosity. Boundaries are pushed, liberties are taken, and Kareem must weigh his commitment to God with his attachment to the life and home he has built for himself.“This movie really embodies the true test of one's nature faced in a time of adversity,” said lead actor Shekeb Sekander. “Based on true historical events, it's a symbol of not letting go of one's faith, no matter how bad life gets…[because] in today's world, morality, faith, love, [and] trust have been stripped away from generation to generation with history being altered to fit a specific narrative.”Written, produced and directed by Chozy Aiyub, the story typifies the arduous plight of Palestinian Christians, who experienced displacement from their homes along with their fellow Muslim countrymen from Palestine in 1948. Aiyub explains that he felt led to write the script and bring the story to the screen, “because most people in the Western world have no idea what happened in Palestine in 1948 and why the percentage of Christians living there today is barely 1%.”According to the United Nations’ historical account, “The UN proposed…partitioning Palestine into two independent States, one Palestinian Arab and the other Jewish, with Jerusalem internationalized. One of the two envisaged States proclaimed its independence as Israel and in the 1948 war involving neighboring Arab States, expanded to 77 percent of the territory of Mandate Palestine, including the larger part of Jerusalem. Over half of the Palestinian Arab population, both Christian and Muslim, were massacred or expelled.”The cast includes Shekeb Sekander ('Joe's College Road Trip') who plays the lead in 'The Colonizer,' Tate McPherson Coston ('His and Hers'), and Malik J Ali ('Swagger') who directed the film with Lindsay Frame ('Birds of a feather'). Aiyub plays the character of Theodor, the unlikely antagonist with his own agenda. The film won several awards including Best Feature Film, Best Drama, and Best Director at many Christian Film Festivals. It is also being screened at different venues and churches across the world.“I really wanted to show what happened to Palestine in a “parable” way between two people,” says Aiyub. “And what happened to Kareem in the film is similar to what happened to my grandparents and many other Palestinian grandparents.”Aiyub has an extensive resume in the film world as an actor, writer, producer and filmmaker. As a Palestinian American, Aiyub’s talent, combined with his ethnic background, led to a successful career as an actor. He appeared in Tyler Perry’s TV series, 'The Haves and the Have Nots,' and other productions including 'Peacemaker,' 'Judge Me Not,' 'Abiding,' and 'Four Amigos.' His exceptional performance in his short film, 'Conflict' earned him the Telly Award for Outstanding Drama Film and the Best Actor award at the Gold Movie Awards (2022), along with a Best Lead Actor nomination at the Utah Film Awards (2023). 'Conflict' was also screened recently at the 2024 Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival.______________________________________________________The Colonizer is available to view online at: https://chozenproductions.vhx.tv/checkout/the-colonizer/purchase ______________________________________________________Connect with 'The Colonizer' Film Online: https://www.thecolonizerfilm.com/

