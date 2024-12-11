Homes for the Holidays: Adopt a Shelter Pet This Holiday Season
4 month old Hound Mix, Kahoku, recently flown in from Hawaii and ready to find a home. Photo by Mark Rogers Photography
Consider Adoption First – Animal Shelters Across the East Bay Are Ready to Help
Adopting from a shelter has many benefits, including that all available animals have already received medical check-ups, have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.
Berkeley Humane is full of holiday cheer at 100% shelter capacity including dogs like Kahoku, and cozy cats like Paloma, who are ready to find their new loving homes just in time for the holidays.
“What better time to adopt than at the holidays,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “No matter how much love we provide the pets in our shelter it is not the same as them having a family of their own especially during this cold and rainy weather!”
With all the local shelters partnering to bring shelter pets home in time for the holidays, one is sure to find a perfect pet match—hundreds of Bay Area shelter pets are waiting to find a new loving home this holiday season.
Most importantly, adopting will save lives. If you are ready to make a lifelong friend and save a life, please visit your local shelter today. It is the season of giving—give the gift of a new loving home for animals like Kahoku and Paloma.
12 Shelters Ready for Adopters
The 12 shelters across Contra Costa and Alameda counties are open and ready to welcome adopters this holiday season. Each shelter shares the same mission: to find loving homes for every animal in their care so please visit one today!
Antioch Animal Services, 300 L St, Antioch (925) 779-6989
https://www.antiochca.gov/police/animal-services/
Berkeley Animal Care Services, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley (510) 981-6600
https://www.friendsofbacs.org/
Berkeley East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane), 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley (510) 845-7735
https://berkeleyhumane.org
Contra Costa Animal Services, 4800 Imhoff Place, Martinez (925) 608-8400
https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/9974/Animal-Services
East Bay SPCA:
Dublin – 4651 Gleason Drive, Dublin (925) 479-9670
Oakland – 8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland (510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
East County Animal Shelter, 4595 Gleason Drive, Dublin (925) 803-7040
https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/community/adopt-a-pet
Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, 1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda (510) 337-8565
https://www.alamedaanimalshelter.org/
Hayward Animal Services, 16 Barnes Court, Hayward (510) 293-7200
https://www.haywardanimals.org/
Joybound People & Pets, 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek (925) 256-1273
www.joybound.org
Oakland Animal Services, 1101 29th Avenue, Oakland (510) 535-5602
https://www.oaklandanimalservices.org/
Tri-City Animal Shelter, 1950 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont (510) 790-6645
https://www.tricityanimalshelter.org/
Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street, Pleasanton (925) 426-8656
www.valleyhumane.org
Berkeley Humane is open for adoptions Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Homes for the Holidays: Open Your Heart to a Shelter Pet This Holiday Season
WHEN: Now through December 31st, 2024
WHERE: All 12 Bay Area Shelters
WHY: Start the new year with love in your heart by bringing a new dog or cat into your home.
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area and from over 18 counties across the state of California and as far as Hawai’i, who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Emily Murphy
Berkeley Humane
+1 510-845-7735 ext. 211
emurphy@berkeleyhumane.org
