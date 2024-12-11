Homes for the Holidays: Adopt a Shelter Pet This Holiday Season

4 month old Hound Mix, Kahoku, recently flown in from Hawaii and ready to find a home. Photo by Mark Rogers Photography Paloma, a 2-year-old female, sits gracefully for a professional photo by Mark Rogers Photography.

Consider Adoption First – Animal Shelters Across the East Bay Are Ready to Help

No matter how much love we provide the pets in our shelter it is not the same as them having a family of their own especially during this cold and rainy weather!” — Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director - Berkeley Humane

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just like shelter animals, no two homes are the same, but every family can benefit from having a pet. That is why this holiday season Berkeley Humane is partnering with all East Bay animal shelters to promote one simple message – that there has never been a better time to open your heart and your home to a new pet.Adopting from a shelter has many benefits, including that all available animals have already received medical check-ups, have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.Berkeley Humane is full of holiday cheer at 100% shelter capacity including dogs like Kahoku , and cozy cats like Paloma , who are ready to find their new loving homes just in time for the holidays.“What better time to adopt than at the holidays,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “No matter how much love we provide the pets in our shelter it is not the same as them having a family of their own especially during this cold and rainy weather!”With all the local shelters partnering to bring shelter pets home in time for the holidays, one is sure to find a perfect pet match—hundreds of Bay Area shelter pets are waiting to find a new loving home this holiday season.Most importantly, adopting will save lives. If you are ready to make a lifelong friend and save a life, please visit your local shelter today. It is the season of giving—give the gift of a new loving home for animals like Kahoku and Paloma.12 Shelters Ready for AdoptersThe 12 shelters across Contra Costa and Alameda counties are open and ready to welcome adopters this holiday season. Each shelter shares the same mission: to find loving homes for every animal in their care so please visit one today!Antioch Animal Services, 300 L St, Antioch (925) 779-6989Berkeley Animal Care Services, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley (510) 981-6600Berkeley East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane), 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley (510) 845-7735Contra Costa Animal Services, 4800 Imhoff Place, Martinez (925) 608-8400East Bay SPCA:Dublin – 4651 Gleason Drive, Dublin (925) 479-9670Oakland – 8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland (510) 569-0702East County Animal Shelter, 4595 Gleason Drive, Dublin (925) 803-7040Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, 1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda (510) 337-8565Hayward Animal Services, 16 Barnes Court, Hayward (510) 293-7200Joybound People & Pets, 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek (925) 256-1273Oakland Animal Services, 1101 29th Avenue, Oakland (510) 535-5602Tri-City Animal Shelter, 1950 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont (510) 790-6645Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street, Pleasanton (925) 426-8656Berkeley Humane is open for adoptions Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)WHAT: Homes for the Holidays: Open Your Heart to a Shelter Pet This Holiday SeasonWHEN: Now through December 31st, 2024WHERE: All 12 Bay Area SheltersWHY: Start the new year with love in your heart by bringing a new dog or cat into your home.ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANEWith its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area and from over 18 counties across the state of California and as far as Hawai’i, who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org

