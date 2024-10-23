Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,311 in the last 365 days.

aPAWcalypse: The Sequel - A Halloween Themed Adoption Event at Berkeley Humane

A cute & rare male calico kitten named Oogie Boogie dressed up as a vampire

Oogie Boogie, a rare male calico kitten available for adoption at aPAWcalypse: The Sequel

A cute puppy named Big Max dressed up as a bat

Big Max, a two month old puppy, ready for adoption this Saturday

Two month old Ursula, a kitten flying through the air

Ursula, a two month old kitten ready for adoption at aPAWcalypse: The Sequel

A Halloween themed fee-waived adoption event descends for the second year in a row!

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane is hosting its second annual Halloween adoption event where the tricks look a lot like “sit, stay, and roll-over” and the treats all taste like bacon. The aPAWcalypse: The Sequel, a fee-waived adoption event, will take place at 2700 Ninth Street on Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10 AM – 2 PM.

“There is nothing frightening about bringing home a new loving pet, especially when they are dressed in cute costumes,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane, “However, too many animals at the shelter is scary so all adoption fees will be ghosted away this year at aPAWcalypse!”

More than 50 kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats will be ready to be adopted into a new loving home.

Every pet available for adoption will have received medical and behavior evaluations, vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, felv/fiv test for cats at the discretion of our veterinarian, or heartworm preventative for dogs.

The adoption package includes a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animal Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, free 30 days of pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through our program Train the Bay.

For this event only, adopters will receive a free Trick or Treat Lucy Pet food gift basket with over $150 worth of pet food and treats.

Berkeley Humane is casting a spell to ensure all shelter animals find loving homes this month. Please help make this practical magic possible! All adopters will receive adoption counseling by our volunteer witches and warlocks.

Emily Murphy
Berkeley Humane
+1 510-845-7735 ext. 211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

aPAWcalypse: The Sequel - A Halloween Themed Adoption Event at Berkeley Humane

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more