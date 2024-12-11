Alicia Lyttle Leads Artificial Intelligence Workshop at William Paterson University Empowering Attendees with AI Skills

Alicia Lyttle teaching participants at William Patterson University, the power of Artificial Intelligence.

Alicia Lyttle led an interactive AI workshop at William Paterson University, empowering attendees with hands-on skills for leveraging AI tools.

AI is not just the future—it’s the now. Helping participants embrace this technology is truly fulfilling.” — Alicia Lyttle

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 3, 2024, Alicia Lyttle , co-founder and CEO of AI InnoVision , led an interactive and engaging 2.5-hour AI workshop at the AI Explored Workshop, hosted by the Cotsakos College of Business at William Paterson University. The event drew a packed room filled with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and small business professionals affiliated with the New Jersey Small Business Development Centers.This hands-on session focused on demystifying artificial intelligence (AI) while equipping participants with practical tools and insights to enhance their business and professional endeavors. The workshop covered various topics, including creating AI-generated images, understanding machine learning, using ChatGPT effectively, and developing professional presentations using AI-powered presentation tools.“The energy in the room was incredible. It was so rewarding to see participants actively engaging, asking insightful questions, and creating their own AI projects,” said Alicia Lyttle. “Workshops like this demonstrate the transformative potential of AI when institutions like William Paterson University prioritize education and innovation for their community.”An Interactive ExperienceThe workshop was designed to foster a collaborative and interactive environment. Participants explored real-world AI applications and engaged in activities that brought AI concepts to life. From generating creative visuals to understanding machine learning principles, attendees gained practical insights into integrating AI into their professional and academic journeys.The event provided attendees with an opportunity to experience firsthand how AI can transform workflows, improve efficiency, and spark innovation. Lyttle’s engaging teaching style ensured that complex topics were accessible and applicable, leaving attendees inspired to leverage AI in their fields.Empowering the William Paterson University CommunityThe AI Explored Workshop was tailored to meet the AI development needs of the William Paterson University community. It emphasized the importance of preparing students, faculty, and small business professionals for a tech-driven future. The workshop equipped attendees with skills to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world by offering tools and strategies for utilizing AI.“It’s inspiring to work with an institution so committed to equipping its community with the skills needed for success in today’s tech-driven economy,” Lyttle added. “AI is not just the future—it’s the now. Helping participants embrace this technology is truly fulfilling.”About Alicia LyttleAlicia Lyttle is a globally recognized AI strategist , speaker, and educator with over 25 years of experience empowering businesses and professionals through cutting-edge technologies. As the co-founder of AI InnoVision and the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), she has dedicated her career to making AI accessible and actionable for individuals and organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.alicialyttle.com About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is a pioneering AI consultancy and education firm that helps businesses and professionals leverage artificial intelligence for productivity, innovation, and growth. Focusing on empowering individuals through training programs, consulting services, and thought leadership, AI InnoVision is committed to making AI accessible and impactful across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.aiinnovision.com About the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC)The International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC) is an organization that provides a global platform for certified AI consultants to connect with opportunities, expand their networks, and share expertise. IAAIC supports AI professionals through certification programs, professional development, and knowledge exchange, fostering innovation and collaboration in AI. Learn more at www.iaaic.org

