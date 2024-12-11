Certain PREP Act liability protections for COVID-19 countermeasures extended through 2029 

The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 10 amended the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act declaration for COVID-19, extending liability protections for certain COVID-19 countermeasure activities through 2029. Among other changes, the protections apply to all medical countermeasure activities provided through a federal agreement, as well as to pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians who administer COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines and COVID-19 tests. These protections apply regardless of a federal agreement or emergency declaration.

