Sara Payan of 'Planted with Sara Payan' Podcast Wins International Cannabis Award EMJAY for Content Creator of the Year

BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 -- Sara Payan host of "Planted with Sara Payan" wins the highest honor in the cannabis industry for her podcast. "The Emjays International Cannabis Awards - was created; a collaboration between award-winning event producers - Farechild Events and the largest cannabis trade show and media entity in the industry - MJBizCon."

Content Creator of the Year, Sara Payan states, "This is a dream come true. Each episode is an opportunity to inform. Some of our esteemed guests have been: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, PBS Travel Guru Rick Steves, David Crosby, Jim Belushi, MSNBC host and political analyst, Michael Steele; co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Congressman Earl Blumenauer; Little Steven Van Zandt, Former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Jorma Kaukonen and Peter Coyote."

"Planted with Sara Payan" is on the Radio Misfits Network and delves deep into the world of cannabis, featuring intriguing and enlightening interviews with celebrities, industry experts, medical professionals, and advocates. Sara is a noted cannabis educator, strategic consultant and public policy advocate, with over thirteen years of cannabis industry expertise.

"We have worked hard to provide our audience with the most interesting and informative shows about the cannabis industry. Receiving this award from the best in the business is validation that we're doing just that. We are elated, and will continue to offer top-notch industry content," explains Producer of "Planted with Sara Payan," Jeff Pehrson. Pehrson is also a notable accomplished musician who toured for six years with fellow bandmates Bob Weir and Phil Lesh in the band Furthur.

Listeners tune in to the show for her wealth of knowledge and passionate voice, making it a trusted source of information for both newcomers and seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. A highly regarded podcast, previous sponsors include Jorma's Choice, the premier CBD brand founded by rock icon and world-renowned Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna founding member Jorma Kaukonen and his wife Vanessa.

Other accolades include: 100+ Most Important Women in Cannabis for 2019 and 2020 by Green Market Report, and has won the Women in Cannabis Expo award, CannaAwards and made the Top Cannabis Podcast List for 2023 & 2024 in CelebStoner. She is also a subject matter expert for lifestyle publications such as Self Magazine and is a contributing writer for Rolling Stone and Cannabis Now.

About Planted:
"'Planted with Sara Payan,' is an ongoing conversation encompassing the vast world of cannabis, with a focus on education. Sara Payan, educator, policy advocate & author, engages policymakers, media professionals, industry leaders and more, about their relationship with cannabis in the era of legalization."

