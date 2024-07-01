Planted with Sara Payan Podcast Announces Sponsorship with Jorma Kaukonen's CBD Brand - Jorma's Choice
At Jorma’s Choice, we believe in the power of natural wellness, and partnering with Sara Payan, who is doing incredible work in cannabis education, is a perfect fit for our brand.”BAY AREA, CA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Planted with Sara Payan” podcast announces sponsorship with Jorma's Choice. It is the premier CBD brand started by rock icon and world-renowned Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna founding member Jorma Kaukonen and his wife Vanessa.
“Planted with Sara Payan,” is a highly regarded podcast on the Radio MIsfits Network that delves deep into the world of cannabis, featuring intriguing and enlightening interviews with celebrities, industry experts, medical professionals, and advocates. Payan is a noted cannabis educator and public policy advocate, with over thirteen years of cannabis industry expertise.
Host Payan shares, “It is an honor to have Jorma’s Choice as a sponsor for upcoming episodes. Jorma Kaukonen is a legend in music and his commitment to wellness through his CBD brand aligns seamlessly with our mission to educate and empower our listeners.”
Listeners tune in to the show for her wealth of knowledge and passionate voice, making it a trusted source of information for both newcomers and seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. She was named among the 100+ Most Important Women in Cannabis for 2019 and 2020 by Green Market Report, and has won the Women in Cannabis Expo award, CannaAwards and made the Top Cannabis Podcast List for 2023 & 2024 in CelebStoner. She is also a subject matter expert for lifestyle publications such as Self Magazine and is a contributing writer for Rolling Stone and Cannabis Now.
Jorma Kaukonen expresses, “I am excited to support ‘Planted with Sara Payan’ and contribute to the important conversations happening around cannabis. At Jorma’s Choice, we believe in the power of natural wellness, and partnering with Sara Payan, who is doing incredible work in cannabis education, is a perfect fit for our brand.”
The sponsored episodes by Jorma’s Choice will feature special segments highlighting mindful cannabis use, discussions on policy, and insights into the cannabis industry. Listeners can expect to gain valuable knowledge and enjoy engaging content that reflects the shared values of both companies.
Starting on July 2nd upcoming episode guests include:
Jim Belushi
Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura
Huey Lewis
Jorma Kaukonen
Mara Gordon
Ben Fong-Torres
Amanda Reiman PhD
Tim Blake
About Planted:
“Planted with Sara Payan" is an ongoing conversation encompassing the vast world of cannabis, with a focus on education. Sara Payan, educator, policy advocate & author, engages policymakers, media professionals, industry leaders and more, about their relationship with cannabis in the era of legalization.
Jorma's Choice offerings:
Founded in 2019 by Jorma and Vanessa Kaukonen, “Jorma’s Choice – CBD Oil. We are offering several strengths and products. We hope you agree that using Jorma’s Choice Muscle products will make a difference for better health because no matter your age, embracing your health is empowering. Our products are made in small batches and come from the fine folks at Bickett & Boone in Raywick, Kentucky. Every order comes with a certificate of analysis.”
