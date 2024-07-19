Trump and a Look Back at How it all Began, Drew Nickell's Book Digs up Controversy
All that Rendered Trump
For Mary Ella, who encouraged me from the very start.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written in the summer of 2016, three months before that year's presidential election, All That Rendered Trump delved into the political issues facing the United States at a crucial moment in this country's history. Now, eight years later, America still finds herself struggling with her national identity and the direction in which the country is headed. The book discusses the personalities, political and cultural upheavals taking place, and other world events that led to Donald Trump's uncanny nomination and ultimate election as the nation's 45th President. Now, America faces another dilemma. Does she re-elect President Trump to another four years or does she sit back and wait. Wait to see where the current administration takes her.
— Drew Nickell
Drew Nickell, a writer and social influencer was canceled by Facebook and Twitter shortly after the book was initially published. When the original publisher canceled his book, Indignor House picked it up, hoping to bring his voice to the world. All that Rendered Trump is written in a series of essays that were once on Facebook but deleted. Drew has sorted his essays to help the reader to understand the forces that ultimately resulted in Donald Trump's seemingly pre-ordained election.
Indignor House is a small publisher, but one with an attitude, and not afraid to release the voices of those who others would rather suppress. Drew Nickell stepped back after his silencing, but the truth in his writings is quite surprising. As they say, Truth is Stranger than Fiction. Now with the close call on President Trump's life, Drew's book is more important than ever.
Dave Sanderson, Managing Partner, Dave Sanderson Speaks Enterprises, former sales manager with Oracle USA Corporation, and author of Moments Matter and contributing author of Brace for Impact, says, “There are many things that have occurred and are still occurring in our lives. We view them through the belief systems we grew up with. Life is about the choices we make and the consequences, good or bad, we encounter. It is seldom when you have someone lay out the case in a way you can understand it. Drew Nickell lays out many of these events that have occurred, and are occurring in our lives, and shares his belief system on why and how they happened. The practical insights in his messages will give you a commonsense approach so you can make the best choices for you and your life.”
Nora Firestone, journalist and talk-radio host, says, “No, you’re not crazy, you’ve just reached the point of living during a disillusionment in America."
Bill Federer, former US Congressional candidate and bestselling author, says, "Drew’s book is a thought provoking must read."
