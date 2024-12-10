Win prizes for fishing by participating in the 2024 Kootenai River Angler Science Program

Report tagged burbot – whether you participate in the Angler Science Program or not, please keep your eye out for tags located in the backs of burbot.

By reporting tags, you are helping Fish and Game better understand burbot catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, which helps us improve the fishery.

Select tags carry a reward value of $100, so maybe this winter will be your lucky year! If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game. Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338), online or as part of the of the Angler Science Program creel packet.