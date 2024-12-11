Landmarks Lit Blue for International Human Rights Day

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that landmarks across the state will be lit blue today, Dec. 10, 2024, to commemorate International Human Rights Day, which is observed annually to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This milestone document proclaims the inalienable rights that all people are entitled to as human beings, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

“New York State has a proud history of leading the nation in advancing the cause of human rights, but there are still rights we need to continue fighting for,” Governor Hochul said. “A few weeks ago, New Yorkers took the momentous step of voting to amend reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ rights in our state’s constitution. Our state will not stop its unwavering commitment to securing human rights for all.”

NYS Division of Human Rights, Acting Commissioner Denise M. Miranda said, “In 1945, New York State passed the first state anti-discrimination law in the nation. Today, New York State proudly continues nation-leading human rights laws. The New York Division of Human Rights is committed to enforcing our strong human rights laws to ensure an equitable New York, where everyone is afforded an equal opportunity to live, work and learn.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of International Human Rights Day include:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

About the New York State Division of Human Rights

The NYS Division of Human Rights (DHR) is dedicated to eliminating discrimination, remedying injustice, and promoting equal opportunity, access, and dignity.