Building California: Revamped Build.ca.gov highlights billions in infrastructure investments in every California community

The new build.ca.gov website leverages the existing Rebuilding CA website that was focused primarily on transportation investments. Californians will soon be seeing Building CA signage at infrastructure projects across the state so they know where their tax dollars are being invested.

Among the thousands of projects featured on the site:

Broadband – New projects by the Hoopa Valley Tribe will bring fast, reliable broadband to the area, allowing tribal members access to education and job opportunities.

– New projects by the Hoopa Valley Tribe will bring fast, reliable broadband to the area, allowing tribal members access to education and job opportunities. Clean energy – A solar and energy storage facility in King County will bring power to Central Coast and Bay Area residents and create more than 400 good-paying jobs.

– A solar and energy storage facility in King County will bring power to Central Coast and Bay Area residents and create more than 400 good-paying jobs. Environmental restoration – Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Los Angeles County, the world’s largest wildlife crossing, will provide a safe and sustainable passage for mountain lions and other animals over Highway 101.

– Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Los Angeles County, the world’s largest wildlife crossing, will provide a safe and sustainable passage for mountain lions and other animals over Highway 101. Hydrogen – The first of its kind in North America, a Fresno facility will make enough hydrogen to power 30,000 city buses, funded in part by a grant from the California Energy Commission.

– The first of its kind in North America, a Fresno facility will make enough hydrogen to power 30,000 city buses, funded in part by a grant from the California Energy Commission. Semiconductors – Robert Bosch Semiconductor LLC received a $25 million tax credit to expand its operations in Roseville, helping build the next generation of EVs and bring new tech jobs to the greater Sacramento area.

– Robert Bosch Semiconductor LLC received a $25 million tax credit to expand its operations in Roseville, helping build the next generation of EVs and bring new tech jobs to the greater Sacramento area. Water – A water treatment facility in Dos Palos will create a safe, affordable and reliable drinking water supply for approximately 7,500 people.

– A water treatment facility in Dos Palos will create a safe, affordable and reliable drinking water supply for approximately 7,500 people. Zero-emission vehicles – A new station in Redding has three state-funded fast chargers for electric vehicles, part of a network of 10,000 fast chargers going online.

A major influx of funding has come from the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and California’s Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, formally the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our country’s energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. California has received nearly $62 billion in federal infrastructure funding since its passage. It includes investments to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports, waterways and the electric vehicle charging network. The funding alone has already created more than 170,000 jobs in California.

SB 1 has invested approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects since 2017. It provides funding split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.