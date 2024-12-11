State employee donations exceed $767 thousand in annual charitable campaign; more than $36 million raised in campaign history

“Light the Flame of Hope” campaign will benefit more than 505 Missouri charities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Office of Administration today announced that this year’s Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign (MSECC) exceeded donations of $767K, with $767,157 pledged to 505 Missouri charities. During the past 40 years, state employees have donated more than $36 million to the annual campaign.

“I want to thank our state employees for their incredible generosity and commitment to making a difference in our local communities,” said State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, 2024 MSECC Chairman. "Light the Flame of Hope" is more than just our campaign slogan, it reflects the true spirit of public service and through their compassion, we are building stronger and brighter futures for those in need."

“Every year our dedicated state team members reach deep into their pockets to support their local communities,” said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration. “Generous contributions from our State of Missouri workforce to local charities help light the flame of hope for those in need, continuing the state’s tradition of people helping people”

Other notable highlights from this year’s campaign:

The Department of Corrections ranked highest in pledges among state departments, raising $107K.

ranked highest in pledges among state departments, raising $107K. The Department of Revenue team members increased their pledges by 117% over last year, and had a 44% participation rate.

team members increased their pledges by 117% over last year, and had a 44% participation rate. The Department of Agriculture had their highest participation rate in the history of the campaign, with 60% of their team members pledging a donation.

12 of the 29 participating state agencies increased their donation totals over last year.

The MSECC is an annual fundraising effort organized by the Office of Administration that provides state employees and retirees with the opportunity to make donations to their favorite charitable organizations through the convenience of payroll deduction or one-time gifts. The State of Missouri has a history of philanthropy and a spirit of service. Since the inception of the annual campaign, state employees have donated more than $36 million to charities statewide. Donations have exceeded $1 million in 18 of the 40 years.

For more information on the Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign, visit msecc.mo.gov.