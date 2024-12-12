2025 Health Benefits Outlook: Rezilient Predicts Major Changes in Plan Design Strategies

2025 Healthcare Benefits Insights Report cover

Healthcare benefits are at a crossroads. Costs are climbing at unsustainable rates and traditional approaches are leaving employers and brokers feeling stuck.

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2025 approaches, the healthcare benefits industry is at a critical crossroads. The 2025 Healthcare Benefits Insights Report : Charting the Future of Employer Health Plans, released today by Rezilient Health , a leading advanced healthcare company, reveals critical changes reshaping employer-sponsored health plans.Costs are skyrocketing, technology is reshaping healthcare delivery, and employers are searching for cost-effective, people-first solutions, according to the report, which predicts emerging trends for 2025 and beyond. Insights are drawn from industry leaders including Barbora P. Howell of TrueClaim, Adam Berkowitz of Simpara, Nick Soman of Decent Health, Beth Grellner of WTW, and Andrew Fondow of AON.Key Trends and Predictions for 2025 highlighted in the report include:- Customized and Unbundled Solutions: Employers will design custom, level-funded health plans outside the current BUCA model in order to combat unsustainable premium increases and provide employees with strategically designed, high-quality care networks.- Direct Primary Care (DPC) Transformation: There are already 8,000 DPC clinicians now providing affordable primary care, and care delivery will continue to shift towards this model. This approach will help eliminate current financial barriers to care and deliver higher-quality care at lower costs.- Technology-Driven Healthcare: AI and data analytics will revolutionize health plan administration, enabling data-driven decision-making for employers based on price and claims data matched with the specific health needs of their employee population.- Cost Containment Strategies: To deal with healthcare costs rising up to 22% annually, employers will explore approaches that include contracting directly with local providers, accessible concierge preventative care solutions, and tech-forward independent TPAs that proactively review referrals and claims for billing and clinical accuracy.- Broker-Led Innovation: Brokers will emerge as change agents, with 75% of small group health plan sales already influenced by their recommendations. They will drive a shift towards value-based models and people-first health plans."The findings in this report highlight the urgent need for a paradigm shift in healthcare benefits," said Dr. Danish Nagda, CEO of Rezilient Health. "As costs continue to rise, employers are being forced to rethink their traditional approach to healthcare delivery. We’re going to see huge growth in more personalized, transparent, and technology-driven solutions that put employee well-being at the forefront while controlling costs."Jeff Gamble, COO of Rezilient Health, noted, "Integration of AI and data analytics into health benefits is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. The industry is at a tipping point, and those who embrace these innovations will not only be able to manage rising costs but also create a more human, accessible healthcare experience for employees."The 2025 Healthcare Benefits Insights Report provides invaluable insights for employers and brokers seeking to navigate the future of health plans with innovative, cost-effective solutions.About Rezilient HealthRezilient Health is a primary and multi-specialty care benefit designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of care for employees. With a focus on personalized, high-quality primary care, Rezilient Health offers $0 out-of-pocket costs for members and easy access to a network of primary and specialty care providers. By eliminating financial barriers to care and providing convenient, same-day appointments, Rezilient is transforming healthcare for businesses and their employees.For media enquiries, contact:Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Marketing and Communicationssruddenklau@rezilienthealth.com206-465-1910

