Rezilient Health's Hybrid Care Model Outperforms Traditional In-Person Healthcare

Rezilient 2024 Clinical Outcomes Report

"The data conclusively shows that our hybrid care model exceeds the quality of in-person care," said Danish Nagda, MD, CEO and Co-Founder at Rezilient Health.

The fact that we have these results without in-person physician visits proves that our hybrid model can transform healthcare delivery and maintain the high standards of care that Americans deserve.” — Danish Nagda, CEO and Co-Founder

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezilient Health , a pioneer in hybrid healthcare delivery, today released its 2024 Clinical Outcomes Report , revealing performance metrics that surpass traditional in-person care models when benchmarked against the national primary care data set. The company's innovative CloudClinics, which combine remote physician expertise with sophisticated in-clinic technology, achieved clinical outcomes above the 90th percentile across all key primary care measures when compared to traditional in-person providers.Most notably, Rezilient Health recorded a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 95, dramatically exceeding the industry average of 30 for primary care systems. This exceptional patient satisfaction metric underscores the effectiveness of Rezilient's approach to healthcare delivery."The data conclusively shows that our hybrid care model not only matches but exceeds the quality of traditional in-person care," said Danish Nagda, MD, CEO and Co-Founder at Rezilient Health. "By digitizing the doctor-patient interaction, we can connect patients with the most appropriate physician for their specific needs, while our technology enables unprecedented levels of data collection and analysis to improve care quality."Key features of Rezilient's success include:- Deeper patient engagement: Through connected devices in CloudClinics, patients can see exactly what their physicians are seeing, leading to improved shared decision-making and increased accountability for health outcomes.- Value-based care model: Rezilient's salaried provider structure eliminates financial incentives tied to patient volume, allowing physicians to focus solely on delivering optimal care. The removal of patient copays further reduces barriers to accessing care.- Cost-effective solution: Multiple customer case studies demonstrate significant reductions in overall healthcare costs for employers compared to traditional insurance based, fee-for-service models, while achieving better clinical outcomes.The report's findings carry particular significance for partially or fully self-funded employers, who have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure their employees receive high-quality healthcare. Rezilient's metrics provide a new benchmark for evaluating healthcare providers and their impact on long-term patient health outcomes."Our clinical outcomes demonstrate that the future of healthcare delivery is here," added Dr Nagda. "The fact that we've achieved these results without in-person physician visits proves that our hybrid model can transform healthcare delivery while maintaining the highest standards of care quality that Americans deserve."For more information about Rezilient Health's 2024 Clinical Outcomes Report or to request a full copy, please contact:Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Marketing and Communicationssruddenklau@rezilienthealth.com+1 206-465-1910###About Rezilient HealthRezilient Health is revolutionizing healthcare delivery through its innovative hybrid care model, combining advanced technology with remote physician expertise to deliver superior clinical outcomes. Through its network of CloudClinics, Rezilient provides accessible, high-quality healthcare while reducing overall healthcare costs for employers and patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.