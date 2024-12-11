BlogPaws LiVE Gives Back: Donating to Local Shelters and Rescues

Soul Dog Rescue at BlogPaws LiVE in Boulder, Colorado The BlogPaws Team at BlogPaws LiVE

BlogPaws LiVE supported 5 different animal welfare organizations through monetary and product donations with 3 organizations present onsite at the event.

Giving back has long been a part of BlogPaws and the BlogPaws Community, so when we started planning our new reimagined event, we knew that was one thing we wanted to maintain at BlogPaws LiVE.” — Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO/CMO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlogPaws, the leading online community for pet-focused content creators, is thrilled to announce donations to several deserving animal shelters and rescues following the successful BlogPaws LiVE event and REAL Talks by BlogPaws event, held in Boulder, Colorado, on November 15th and 16th, 2024.The event focused on digital marketing education and nurturing community, bringing together creators from across the United States and Canada. Building on this spirit of community, BlogPaws is proud to support the following organizations both by having them on-site at the event to share their story and through both monetary and product donations:• Soul Dog Rescue: A dedicated organization finding loving forever homes for abandoned and neglected dogs, BlogPaws is delighted to contribute $400 to their mission. Learn more at SoulDog.org• Denver Kittens: Providing medical care and fostering opportunities for Denver's most vulnerable feline population, BlogPaws is honored to donate $400 to Denver Kittens. Learn more at DenverKittens.org• Colorado Pet Pantry: To help keep pets and families together, BlogPaws is proud to support the Colorado Pet Pantry. Through REAL Talks by BlogPaws, attendees raised $642, which was matched by a $250 donation from BlogPaws. Learn more at ColoradoPetPantry.orgAdditionally, attendee raffle winners Colby Morita, from Puppy in Training, and Mary Tan, from Whisker Media, both donated their prizes back to further support these incredible organizations.Keynote speaker Mallory Whitfield, from Badass Creatives, selected Brother Wolf Animal Rescue to receive a $1,000 donation in lieu of a speaker’s fee. Learn more at BWAR.orgEach attendee of BlogPaws LiVE was invited to nominate a non-profit organization. Of these, one nominee would be randomly selected to receive a donation. The attendee donation winner, Jessica from the blog "You Did What With Your Weiner," nominated Motley Zoo Animal Rescue. BlogPaws is proud to donate $250 to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue on Jessica's behalf. Learn more at MotleyZooAnimalRescue.org“Giving back has long been a part of BlogPaws and the BlogPaws Community, so when we started planning our new reimagined event, we knew that was one thing we wanted to maintain at BlogPaws LiVE,” explained Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO/CMO. “What thrilled us the most was the support of these efforts from our community members and attendees. It is an honor to be able to support five amazing organizations who are positively impacting the lives of pets. Collectively these organizations will benefit from a sum of $2,942 in cash donations and product donations valued in the thousands.”These donations represent BlogPaws' ongoing commitment to giving back to the pet community. By supporting local shelters, rescues, and pet pantries, BlogPaws aims to help ensure that all animals have a chance to find and stay in loving homes.###About BlogPaws:BlogPaws is the pet industry’s leading resource and community for connecting pet-focused content creators, brands, and professionals. BlogPaws values collaboration, provides virtual and in-person education, and empowers a supportive community to raise the bar for the digital pet landscape, ultimately benefiting pets across the globe. Learn more at BlogPaws.com

