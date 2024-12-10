Hello, We’ve Been Trying to Reach You: Attorney General Bonta Continues Fight Against Robocalls

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in sending warning letters to four telecom companies for transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic on their networks, including robocalls that impersonated government officials or involved scams related to auto warranty, tech support, utilities, the IRS or Social Security Administration, or other scams. Advances in technology have allowed illegal and spoofed robocalls to be made more cheaply, easily, and from anywhere in the world. Today’s announcement is the latest in a large effort to protect California consumers from illegal robocalls.

“The robocalls that disrupt our lives and bombard us with never ending voicemails aren’t just annoying, in many cases they are illegal and a vehicle for harmful scams,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I am proud to join in this national, bipartisan effort to protect consumers from unwanted robocalls and the risk of financial harm.”

In the warning letter, Attorney General Bonta and the attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force (Task Force) warn KWK Communications, Inc.; Inbound Communications, Inc.; AKA Management, Inc.; and CallVox LLC that they need to stop transmitting any unlawful call traffic immediately, as they violate state and federal laws. If these providers continue to transmit robocalls, the Task Force may pursue further legal actions against these companies and their owners. In the warning letters, the Task Force also informs the providers that it has shared the findings of its investigations with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which will consider appropriate next steps.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to enforcing consumer protections in the state of California and speaking out for consumer protections nationwide, including working to put a stop to illegal robocalls.

In 2024, Attorney General Bonta:

Joined a bipartisan coalition of 47 attorneys general in submitting a comment letter to the FCC in support of its proposed rules designed to protect consumers from illegal robocalls by increasing the effectiveness of the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database.

Joined the Federal Communications Commission and the Task Force in sending a warning letter to a telecom company responsible for transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic, including robocalls that impersonated government officials.

Joined a coalition of 51 bipartisan attorneys general in issuing a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election.

Joined a coalition of 26 attorneys general in filing a comment letter responding to the FCC notice of inquiry related to the potential impact of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technology on efforts to protect consumers from illegal robocalls or robotexts.

In May 2023, Attorney General Bonta, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general, announced a lawsuit against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of unlawful robocalls that included Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, and employment scams.

Copies of the letters are available here.