Working Toward Equal Access to the Justice System: Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Fund Civil Legal Assistance for Low-Income Americans

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general in submitting letters to Congressional leaders urging them to fund the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) in full. LSC is funded by federal appropriation and is a critical complement to state and other funding for legal aid. The LSC is the biggest source of funding for civil legal aid for low-income Americans across the United States, ensuring equal access to justice for those who need it most.

“Equal access to our justice system is critical to ensuring every American has the opportunity to succeed, yet low-income families often face financial barriers when trying to access legal services,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The Legal Services Corporation helps ensure that our legal system works for all Americans, not just those who can afford representation. From helping domestic violence survivors find safety to protecting seniors from scams, this important work cannot go unfunded. I urge Congress to support our most vulnerable constituents and prioritize investment in the Legal Services Corporation."

Since its establishment by Congress 50 years ago, LSC has provided civil legal services to low-income Americans across the United States who otherwise would not have access to such services. LSC is funded by federal appropriation and the amount of the investment will determine the number of Americans in need that LSC will be able to assist. Each year, LSC provides grants to local nonprofits who together provide legal services to low-income individuals throughout the United States from approximately 900 offices nationwide, stretching from urban centers to small towns. LSC-funded programs help veterans secure rightful benefits, support disaster victims rebuilding their lives, assist domestic violence survivors seeking safety and stability, and protect seniors from financial exploitation.

In submitting the letters, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washinton, West Virgina, Wisconsin, Wyoming, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A copy of the letters can be found here and here.