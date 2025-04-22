California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Darnell Travis

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Darnell Travis’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Fontana, California, on June 21, 2022. The incident involved an officer from the Fontana Police Department (FPD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“I sincerely hope that this report provides the valuable insights and information that the community has been seeking,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The California Department of Justice is dedicated to working in partnership with law enforcement agencies to establish a legal framework that is both fair and equitable. Our commitment is to uphold the rule of law while ensuring that justice is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. Together, we aim to foster a system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities.”

On June 21, 2022, at 7:12 pm, the Fontana Police Department Rapid Response Team was conducting surveillance to apprehend individuals believed to be involved in the sale of an illegal firearm. During the operation and attempted arrest of the individuals, the suspects tried to flee. In the process, they hit FPD vehicles and did not obey commands. A FPD officer opened the passenger side door where Mr. Travis was sitting, reportedly holding a black firearm. The suspects managed to get away but not before Mr. Travis was fatally shot. After a 22-mile vehicle pursuit, no firearm was found in the passenger area, but two cell phones belonging to Mr. Travis’ were located.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer involved acted without the intent to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified three policy recommendations related to this incident. It is recommended that FPD develop written policies and procedures for undercover and surveillance operations to ensure that the work of crime prevention does not compromise public safety and officer safety. The policies and procedures should include: (1) Guidelines for authorizing undercover and surveillance operations that define clear objectives and outcomes, and (2) Operations planning should include specific details and anticipated manner of enforcement, i.e., vehicle takedown, incident command and coordination so that the supervisor does not become the primary contact officer, and contingency plans for fleeing suspects to ensure officer safety and public safety.

The second recommendation is that FPD provide refresher use of force training so that officers will make reasonable efforts to move out of the path of a moving vehicle when time and opportunity permit. Additionally, officers who are not readily identifiable as police officers, shall identify themselves as police officers and verbalize their intent to use deadly force, when it is safe to do so, such as using the public address system.

The third recommendation is that FPD develop a written policy for high-risk felony stops for its policy manual.

A copy of the report can be found here.