U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts 35th Annual U.S.-Korea Joint Plenary, Deepening U.S.-Korea Economic Cooperation

Washington, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Korea Business Council (USKBC) hosted the 35th annual U.S.-Korea Joint Plenary at the U.S. Chamber’s historic headquarters, with discussion centered on building a strong U.S.-Korea commercial partnership. The plenary drew the participation of public and private sector leaders from the U.S. and Korea, including USKBC Chairman and Chubb Limited CEO Evan Greenberg, Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) Chairman Jin Roy Ryu, and Senator Dan Sullivan (R) of Alaska.

USKBC Chairman Greenberg said, “We are pleased to welcome FKI’s business delegation to Washington, DC, for the first Joint Plenary meeting in the U.S. since 2019. The Republic of Korea is a critical ally and partner of the United States, both in terms of our shared security and economy. The relationship between the two business communities is a source of stability and ballast, and is at the heart of the U.S.-Korea relationship.”

FKI Chairman Jin Roy Ryu said, “Korean firms have long been at the forefront of building more resilient supply chains and deepening technological cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, EV batteries, shipbuilding and nuclear energy with the U.S. Today’s Joint Plenary reaffirmed the commitments of the Korean and U.S. public and private sectors to a strong economic relationship supporting convergence in critical and emerging technologies like AI, quantum, biotechnology, and more.”

Charles Freeman, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President for Asia said, “The U.S.-Korea partnership is a cornerstone of global peace and stability. As our countries commemorate the seventy-second anniversary of the U.S.-Korea security alliance in 2025, the economic relationship is increasingly becoming a driver of mutual prosperity, innovation, and growth on both sides of the Pacific.”

At the end of the Plenary, participants ratified a Joint Statement outlining policy priorities and recommendations to both governments to promote bilateral cooperation in technology, healthcare innovation, energy, and supply chains.